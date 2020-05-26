In his last days, Ahmaud Arbery's life was at a crossroads – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML064492af726e872f9fa66eacd0897ddf14% %MINIFYHTML064492af726e872f9fa66eacd0897ddf14%

By Aaron Morrison, The Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. He was at a crossroads, his life stretched out before him, his troubles largely behind him. He had enrolled at South Georgia Technical College, preparing to be an electrician, just like his uncles. But first, he decided, he would take a break. The university could wait until fall.

To help keep my head clear, I ran almost every day. He would go, through the gates of his mother's house, down the long street toward Fancy Bluff Road. Then it would come right onto the two-lane road lined with oak trees covered in Spanish moss.

About a mile and a half on his usual route, Ahmaud Arbery would cross the four lanes of the Jekyll Island Causeway in the Satilla Shores subdivision.

Three months ago, at the age of 25, he passed through Satilla Shores for the last time.

On February 23, Arbery was shot dead by a father and son who told police that they seized pistols and chased him in a van because they believed he was responsible for the robberies in his neighborhood: a black man, killed by two white. mens.

Before Arbery's name joined a litany of hashtags named after young blacks, he was a skinny boy whose dreams of an NFL career were not fulfilled. Those who knew him speak of an apparently bottomless reserve of kindness that used to encourage others, of an easy smile and a contagious laugh that could lighten any situation.

They also acknowledge the legal issues that arose after high school: Five years of probation for bringing a gun to the high school campus in 2013, one year after graduation, and robbing a Walmart store in 2017, a charge that extended that probation until the time of his death.

His mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, accepted that he was a young adult living at home, like many of his contemporaries, taking a breather to chart how he would one day support himself.

She had a rule: "If you have the energy to run on the roads, you must be at work."

He then worked in his father's car wash and landscaping business, and previously had a job at McDonald's.

Born on May 8, 1994, Ahmaud Márquez Arbery was the youngest of three children, responding to the loving nicknames "Maud,quot; and "Quez,quot;.

When he was a teenager, his family worried that he never wanted to go out with friends. But that reservation was left behind when Arbery entered the Class of 2012 at Brunswick High School.

Like his brother, Marcus Jr., Ahmaud tested for the Brunswick Pirates football team. His lean build certainly didn't make him a substitute for the linebacker on the junior varsity team, said Jason Vaughn, his former coach and professor of United States history at the school. But it had incredible speed.

"He was undersized, but his heart was huge," said the coach.

And off the field, Ahmaud had a talent for elevating the spirit of the people around him, and a penchant for imitating his coach, Vaughn said.

"If I was standing in the hallway, frowned upon, or having a bad day, maybe my lesson plan was not correct, Maud might feel that from me," Vaughn said. "He would stand next to me and say, 'Today I am Coach Vaughn. Keep going to class. Hurry up, hurry up! … He was always trying to make people smile. "

%MINIFYHTML064492af726e872f9fa66eacd0897ddf15% %MINIFYHTML064492af726e872f9fa66eacd0897ddf15%

Former teammate Demetrius Frazier grew up near the street and knew Ahmaud for most of his life. Frazier treasures his quieter moments in high school: just two friends playing video games, playing hoops, snacking on peanut butter and jam sandwiches, hot dogs, and fries.

Those were the times when his friend seemed the happiest, Frazier said, before his legal troubles bogged him down. Arbery's soccer aspirations had faded, but he still wanted a lot for himself, his friend said.

"Ahmaud was ready to put himself in a position to be where he wanted to be in life," he said. "That is what was taken from him."

Less than two weeks before Arbery was killed, Travis McMichael, 34, had called 911 to report a possible intruder inside a house under construction in the subdivision, describing him as "a black man,quot; and saying he feared that the person was armed.

Lawyers for the Arbery family have confirmed that Ahmaud was captured by security cameras that entered that house the day he was killed. However, the owner said that nothing appeared to have been stolen, and surveillance footage also shows other people entering and leaving the construction site on other days.

Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, 64, a former police officer and retired investigator for the Glynn County District Attorney, were charged with murder and aggravated assault on May 7, a day before Arbery turned 26 years.

They were arrested after video of the shooting by another man on the cell phone at the scene was released to a local radio station. Gregory McMichael told police that Arbery attacked his son and was later shot in a fight for Travis's shotgun.

Thursday came the arrest of the man who filmed the Arbery murder, William "Roddie,quot; Bryan Jr., charged with serious murder and a criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. His lawyer has said that Bryan has no criminal responsibility for Arbery's death.

For the Arbery family, the pain of their loss is magnified by their last moments captured on video.

"I didn't want to see it. I didn't want my children to see something like that, to see their brother murdered," said Ahmaud's father, Marcus Arbery Sr.

Lee Merritt, a family lawyer, said Ahmaud's life circumstances touch something deeper about American society.

"Our voracious criminal justice system tends to welcome young blacks into their teens, introduce them to the system and never let them out again," he said. But when Ahmaud died, "he was at a point of transition."

Finally, Cooper-Jones said, nothing his son did in his short life justifies the way he died.

"I will receive answers, that was my promise," he said. "That's the last thing I said to him, on the day of his funeral, that Mom will hit the bottom."