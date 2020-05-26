In & # 39; Let & # 39; s Get Married & # 39; like a love song

%MINIFYHTML90366b1885d96fca760615435c19dcea11%

On Memorial Day, Jagged Edge and 112 joined forces for one of the now ubiquitous Verzuz battles that have emerged as kudzu from the fertile grounds of quarantine. While the battle was riddled with sound issues and seeing two baby R&B stalwarts dance to their own music on a split screen lost their appeal after a few songs, I tuned in yesterday for the best-written song about the long engagement. term was playing: "Let's Get Married" by Jagged Edge.

Apparently a love song, "Let's Get Married" tells a relatable story about two people who decide that marriage is inevitable for their relationship. The ballad version of the song captures some of the romantic longings the lyrics elude, making it appropriate for the first dance at a wedding; but the remix, with Reverend Run of Run-reMETERC, is the appropriate processional music for the wedding that you would have if you really Dear to marry. Yes, I will walk down the hall with this song about the solution, and I will be happy to do so.

In the absence of great declarations of love, "let's get married" it sounds how to settle But in reality, simply deciding to do “that” and finish at once is the true expression of love: a capitulation to a future that both parties knew was coming. Consider the chorus:

See you at the altar in your white dress We are not getting younger, we could too I've been feeling you all along, girl, I must confess Girl let's get married I just want to get married

"We are not getting younger, we could also do it", it is not a marriage proposal that will enter the Voting section of the New York TimesBut if marriage is something you want, then perhaps this kind of quiet resignation is suitable for wherever you are in life. The message of "Let’s Get Married" is similar to another song that celebrates the practicalities of love: Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young "Love the One You're With"Preach a similar message but somehow it is more forceful." If you can't be with the person you love / you love the person you're with, "Stephen Sills sings about acoustic guitars and a happy chorus. While I understand that the rest of the lyrics are possibly encouraging pitfalls, the alternative reading is that maybe the grass isn't always greener on the other side. Both songs are an attempt to rename the notion of settlement, which, for women, is painted as a last effort to avoid a life of infinite loneliness. Storybook romances don't exist in real life, and the solution doesn't have to be bad, especially when it comes to making the most of what life has to offer.

While I don't appreciate Jagged Edge's demand that the woman in question meet the man at the altar, this decision is supposed to have been fully discussed and her consent obtained. I have never married nor felt the desire to do so, but the pragmatism of these lyrics really speaks to me. Marry someone you can reasonably sit in a room with, in silence, for four hours. Get married for love, but also for company.