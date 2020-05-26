"I'm Happy Minneapolis Is Doing This,quot;: Minnesota's Largest City Prepares For Face Mask Requirement – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML7ec754011ed51d8741ff368746251f5a14% %MINIFYHTML7ec754011ed51d8741ff368746251f5a14%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Starting Tuesday, everyone will have to wear a mask or a face mask when inside public access buildings in Minneapolis.

Up News Info visited several stores Monday, including a bakery, smoke shop, grocery store, and mattress store. And with all of them, whatever the owner's personal feelings about the masks, they plan to follow the rules.

Durango Bakery has masks available for sale as a way to comply with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's emergency regulation.

"No one can buy if that person doesn't wear a mask," said Durango Bakery employee Brian Joel.

At Lowry Hills Liquors, they are ahead of the city. Manager Eric Wurst says unmasked service has not been the norm for nearly a week.

"Spending two minutes in the store, it really is not that difficult to wear a mask for two minutes. I wear it for eight hours a day," said Wurst.

The skins are also for sale here, at $ 1 per pop. Minneapolis grocery store worker Faith Bichanga says she fully supports the mask requirement.

"I am happy that Minneapolis is doing this, for sure," said Bichanga. “I just appreciate the, you know, the provision that people can put on the masks. I appreciate companies that require people to wear masks just for everyone's peace of mind. "

The mayor has said that the rule is not about penalizing forgetfulness, but about cracking down on people with blatant disregard for the health of the people around them. He says he would take an extreme case for someone to be charged with a misdemeanor.

"There were some people who were discouraging us even asking, but for the most part people have been good," said Wurst.

The regulation takes effect Tuesday at 5 p.m. Minneapolis is not the first city to adopt this rule. Other states like New York, California and Illinois have similar regulations.

