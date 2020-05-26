IATSE adheres to Local 80 boss Thom Davis to restart production – Up News Info

As the film and television industry prepares to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, Thom Davis, commercial manager of IATSE Local 80, told its members that "We must recognize that we cannot eliminate 100% of the risk, but we are working to achieve the goal of providing the safest workplace possible. There is a deep understanding of the dangers if we don't do it right. "

Davis, who is also the second international vice president at IATSE, said in his latest message to local members that "We are working on guidelines that expect our members to return to work. This is happening on several fronts." The guidelines being developed by the Industry-wide Occupational Safety Committee, he said, "are intended to act as the framework for the industry to allow the safe re-entry of the workforce once the restrictions have been relaxed." The task of the Security Committee is expected to issue a White Paper on reopening starting next week.

Related story International box office: Some active markets see weekend increases; "Forward" travel to Taiwan

The committee is made up of representatives and security officers from industry unions and unions, as well as security officials and staff from major studios. "Both sides, the workforce and management, have hired some of the brightest and most respected medical professionals in the field to consult and review the guidelines," he said.

Local 80, he said, has “several committees working on return-to-work guidelines that are intended to address specific crafts. The committees are divided into a couple of groups. Those groups are studio departments, production rigs, and television production. I want to thank each member who is giving their time to serve on these committees. It takes a long time and it's not an easy task. "

On the political front, the industry is still awaiting news from California Governor Gavin Newsom, who said today that the state will issue its own guidelines to restart film and television production later this week after more talks with unions and producers.

"Through the Governor's office, we are working toward the adoption of state-level Return to Work guidelines that are consistent with what the Industry Safety Committee is proposing," Davis told its members. "There is no doubt that we are so fortunate to have a governor who (sic) not only wants the economy to move again, but also pledges to listen to workers as he goes along. This was exemplified the other day when he had one of ours, Danny Stephens, with him at his listening webinar. And I can tell you first hand, that Governor Newsom has promised not to put profits on people like we are seeing in other states. He and those in his administration are using science and data to make their decisions. "

Read her update here.

Davis, who also serves as chairman of the California Film Commission, noted that “Due to the success of the California Film and Television Tax Credit program, we have found ourselves in a position of possibly being undersubscribed in certain areas of the program. . We are working to make the necessary corrections to keep the program as robust (and} as effective as possible. "

In a clear sign that cumulative production is set to restart in the state, the Film Commission noted in its latest update that it has temporarily suspended tax credit applications for new television series. "The CFC will not accept any new television projects during the TV application period, as the recurring TV category is over-subscribed." However, applications will be accepted for television shows relocating from other states.