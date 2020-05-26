I was burned very badly by the robbery of the service station

Instagram

During a podcast interview with broadcaster Susannah Constantine, the actress from & # 39; The Royals & # 39; talks about the & # 39; true horror & # 39; You felt when the thieves took your carry-on luggage out of your car.

Elizabeth Hurley It was "burned very badly" after thieves stole luggage from her car at a service station last year (19).

"The real ones"The actress spoke about the incident during a conversation with the station Susannah Constantine on her podcast, admitting that she is still haunted by theft.

"Something really terrible happened last year," he said. "It's a real horror and I got burned a lot. I parked my car at one of those big stations, the food court stuff, and got in."

"I came back, I drove home, someone opened my car and took my carry-on luggage."

Elizabeth added that she keeps several important items in her carry-on luggage, such as her laptop, charger and makeup bag.

As for how the thieves managed to break into her car, presenter Susannah said she had a theory: that they used transmitters that picked up the signal from their car keys to allow them to open the vehicle and take out anything.

"It is a horror, it is a true horror," sighed Susannah. "When we started Googling it, there were only three cars that couldn't transmit from …"