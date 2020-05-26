new uploaded video: "I don't regret what I did," Cummings says of the trip during the shutdown.
Dominic Cummings, a top aide to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, denied that he violated the country's blockade rules by driving 260 miles to his parents' house while experiencing coronavirus symptoms.
I do not regret what I did. As I said, I think reasonable people may disagree on how I thought about what to do in these circumstances. But, I think, I think what I did was really reasonable in these, in these circumstances. And I think the way I treated him was the least risk to everyone involved, if my wife and I couldn't have cared for our 4-year-old son. I don't think that's the case, I don't think it's that different. And I don't think there is a rule for me and another for other people. As I said, I think I looked at it, I knew what the guide was. Talk about exceptional circumstances with young children. And I think that, in all circumstances, I behaved reasonably and legally, as I said.
