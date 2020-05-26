"I Can't Even Describe It,quot;: Force Use Experts Say Police Restrained George Floyd For Too Long – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML520e93326c2e8cc285d828d33c25ef4113%

%MINIFYHTML520e93326c2e8cc285d828d33c25ef4114% %MINIFYHTML520e93326c2e8cc285d828d33c25ef4114%

A black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis was seen in a video by a viewer who said he was unable to breathe when a white officer knelt on his neck during the arrest and kept his knee there for several minutes after the man left to move.

The man who died was identified as George Floyd by Ben Crump, a prominent civil rights and personal injury attorney who said he had been hired by the Floyd family.

Two experts in the police use of force said the officer clearly held the man back for too long.

The man was under control and was no longer fighting, said David A. Harris, a law professor at the University of Pittsburgh who specializes in police conduct.

Andrew Scott, a former Boca Raton, Florida police chief, who now testifies as an expert witness in use-of-force cases, agreed and said officers should have put him aside so he could breathe.

The death was "a combination of not being properly trained or ignoring his training," Scott said. "He couldn't move. He was telling them he couldn't breathe, and they ignored him. I can't even describe it. It was hard to see."

RELATED: "Being Black in America Shouldn't Be a Death Sentence,quot;: Officials Respond to George Floyd's Death

The New York City official in the Garner case said he was using a legal maneuver called "the seat belt,quot; to bring down Garner, who police said had been resisting arrest. But the medical examiner referred to him as a stranglehold in the autopsy report and said it contributed to his death. Strangulation maneuvers are prohibited under New York police policy.

A grand jury later decided not to indict the officers involved in Garner's death, sparking protests across the country.

In Minneapolis, kneeling on a suspect's neck is permitted under the department's use of force policy for officers who have received training on how to compress a neck without applying direct pressure to the airways. It is considered a "non-fatal force option," according to the department's policy manual.

%MINIFYHTML520e93326c2e8cc285d828d33c25ef4115%

A choke is considered a lethal force option and involves someone obstructing the airways. In accordance with the department's use of force policy, officers must use only an amount of force necessary that would be objectively reasonable.

The police union asked the public to wait for the investigation to continue and not to "rush to court and immediately condemn our officers." The Hennepin County Prosecutor's Office, which would handle any police prosecution on state charges, said in a statement that it was "shocked and saddened,quot; by the video and promised to handle the case fairly. The United States Attorney's Office in Minnesota declined to comment.

RELATED: "Completely and completely in bad shape,quot;: Video of fatal arrest shows MPD officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck for at least 7 minutes

The death came amid outrage over the death of Ahmaud Arbery, who was fatally shot on February 23 in Georgia after a white father and son chased the 25-year-old black man they had seen running in his subdivision. . More than two months passed before the charges were filed. Crump also represents Arbery's father.

All of the body camera images in the Minneapolis case have been turned over to the Minnesota Office of Criminal Enforcement, and the agency asked to speak to anyone who has seen the arrest or made a video. The officers involved have received paid administrative leave, according to the department's protocol. The agency said the names of the officers will be released after initial interviews with the people involved and witnesses.

The FBI is conducting a separate federal civil rights investigation, at the request of the Minneapolis police, the BCA said. Messages left to the FBI were not immediately returned.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)