Hundreds of isolated seniors, patients now connecting to loved ones with donated tablets – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As visitor restrictions continue in hospitals and long-term care facilities, creativity is needed to connect with loved ones.

Last month, Up News Info reported on a group trying to bridge the gap by donating tablets to hospitals so that patients could make video calls to their families.

Just weeks later, hundreds now have the power to do just that.

For Robert Kronebusch, life at the Lake Winona Manor nursing home is starting to get drab without visitors.

"My daughter used to come. She lives in Inver Grove Heights. I have a brother and sister who live here in Winona, and they used to come visit me at least once a week. Now they can't come either, "said Kronebusch.

He says he tries to keep himself busy despite the loneliness.

"Working on puzzles. Now when the weather is nice, I go out and sit in the sun. Other than that, not much else.

That was the case, until last week.

"It is almost as if you are sitting here talking to someone," he said.

Up News Info spoke to Kronebusch on a new tablet, one of 226 donated to 33 hospitals and long-term care facilities in Minnesota by the Geller Foundation for Patient Safety. Linda Geller Axelrod is the founder of the foundation.

“We just never thought that this kind of need existed. Now they have a way to communicate and see someone. It's very different from just talking on the phone, "said Geller Axelrod." The generosity of the people has been incredible. "

Sanford Worthington Medical Center has just received 10 of the tablets. In addition to COVID-19 patients, isolated chemotherapy patients and pregnant mothers can use them during appointments. Jennifer Weg is the executive director of the hospital.

“We serve many older people, so they may not have a smartphone. We see it as a major improvement in the care of his patients, "Weg said.

Kronebusch is still learning how to use his new portal to the outside world, as we are all learning how to better communicate in the isolated COVID-19 era.

"I spoke to my daughter last Saturday about it," she said. "She could hear me, but I couldn't hear her."

The Geller Foundation is still looking for donations. Click here to learn how to help.

