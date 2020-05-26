Human remains found in Monroe County drainage ditch – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The Sheriff's Office says human skeleton remains were found in a drainage ditch in Monroe County.

The remains were discovered on Sunday by a worker who carried out maintenance tasks in the field of the municipality of LaSalle.

The Wayne County Coroner's Office will determine the gender and other information about the death.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff's Detective at 734-240-7530.

