How the Taliban Weathered a Superpower: Tenacity and Carnage

ALINGAR, Afghanistan: Under the shade of a mulberry tree, near graves dotted with Taliban flags, a leading insurgent military leader in eastern Afghanistan acknowledged that the group had suffered devastating losses from US attacks and government operations over the past decade.
But those losses have changed little on the ground: the Taliban continue to replace their dead and wounded and deliver brutal violence.
"We see this fight as worship," said Mawlawi Mohammed Qais, head of the Taliban military commission in Laghman province, as dozens of his fighters waited nearby on the side of a hill. "So if they kill a brother, the second brother will not disappoint God's desire: he will put himself in the brother's place."
It was March, and the Taliban had just signed a peace agreement with the United States that now puts the movement on the brink of realizing its most fervent wish: the complete departure of US troops from Afghanistan.
They have survived a superpower through almost 19 years of war. And dozens of interviews with Taliban officials and fighters in three countries, as well as Afghan and Western officials, illuminated the fusion of old and new approaches and generations that helped them do so.
After 2001, the Taliban reorganized as a decentralized network of low-level combatants and commanders empowered to recruit and find resources locally, while senior leaders remained protected in neighboring Pakistan.
The insurgency went on to adopt a planning and terrorist attack system that kept the Afghan government under devastating pressure, and expand A drug and crime-based illicit financing engine despite its roots in austere Islamic ideology.
At the same time, the Taliban have officially changed little of their harsh founding ideology as they prepare to start direct power-sharing talks with the Afghan government.
They have never explicitly renounced their past of harboring international terrorists, nor oppressive practices towards women and minorities that defined their mandate in power in the 1990s. And insurgents remain deeply opposed to the vast majority of the changes supported by the West in the country during the last two decades.
"We prefer the agreement to be fully implemented so that we can have an all-encompassing peace," Amir Khan Mutaqi, chief of staff for the Taliban's supreme leader, said in a rare interview in Doha, the capital of Qatar, with The New York Times. . "But we also can't just sit here when prisons are full of our people, when the system of government is the Western system itself, and the Taliban should just sit at home."
"There is no logic that accepts that, that everything remains the same after all this sacrifice," he said, adding: "The current government relies on foreign money, foreign weapons, on foreign financing."
A sad story is looming. The last time an occupying power left Afghanistan, when the US-backed Mujahideen insurgency helped propel the Soviets will withdraw in 1989: the guerrillas overthrew the remaining government and then fought among themselves for their remains, with the Taliban on top.
Now, even as the United States forces and insurgents have stopped attacking each other, the Taliban intensified their attacks on Afghan forces before a tremendous three-day truce this week for the Eid holiday. His tactics seem to point to surprising fear.
Many Afghans fear insurgents intimidate negotiators into giving them a dominant stake in the government, whose institutions they have undermined and whose officials continue to kill with truck bombs and ambushes.
Taliban field commanders made it clear that they were only shooting at US troops to give them a safe passage, "so dust off your buttocks and leave," as a senior Taliban commander in the south said. But there were no reservations about continuing to attack the Afghan security forces.
“Our fight began before the United States, against corruption. The corrupt man begged the United States to come because they couldn't fight, "said a young commander of the elite Taliban,quot; Red Unit "in Alingar. He was a boy when the invasion of the United States began, and he met with a reporting team of the Times in the area where government control gives way to the Taliban.
"Until an Islamic system is established," said the commander, who spoke on condition of anonymity, "our jihad will continue until doomsday."
Recruitment and Control
The Taliban now have between 50,000 and 60,000 active fighters and tens of thousands of armed men and part-time facilitators, according to Afghan and American estimates.
However, it is not a monolithic organization. The insurgency leadership built a war machine with disparate and remote parties, and pressured each cell to try to be self-sufficient locally. In areas they control, or at least influence, the Taliban also try to administer some services and resolve disputes, continually positioning themselves as a shadow government.
"This is a network insurgency: it is highly decentralized, it has the capacity for district-level commanders to mobilize resources and to prepare logistically," said Timor Sharan, a Afghan researcher and former senior government official. "But at the top, they gained legitimacy from a single source, a single leader."
Over the years, the group's primary leadership has remained primarily in Pakistan, where the reconstitution of the insurgency was supported by Interservicios Inteligencia, the Pakistani military espionage agency. Those paradises have offered continuity despite the fact that the bases suffer serious casualties in Afghanistan.
At times, casualty rates were so high, losing as many as hundreds of fighters per week as the Americans carried out an airstrike campaign in which they dropped nearly 27,000 bombs since 2013, that the Taliban developed a system of reserve forces to continue to apply pressure where he had suffered losses, according to the group's regional commanders. Last year was particularly devastating, with Afghan officials claiming they were killing the Taliban at unprecedented rates: more than 1,000 a month, perhaps a quarter of their estimated strength by the end of the year. In addition to air strikes by Afghan forces, the United States dropped around 7,400 bombs, perhaps the most in a decade.
Even at the peak of the long American military presence and coordination effort to help the Afghan government win hearts and minds in the field, the Taliban were able to continue recruiting enough young men to continue fighting. Families continue to respond to the Taliban's call, and booming profits help keep everything together.
Mawlawi Qais explained how his military commission in Laghman province, where Alingar is located, has an active "Orientation and Invitation,quot; committee whose members go to mosques and Quranic lessons to recruit new fighters. But he noted that most of the recruits come from current fighters who work to recruit friends and family.
There has been a constant need for new blood, particularly in the past decade. "In our immediate dilgai alone," he said, referring to a unit of 100 to 150 fighters, "we have lost 80 men."
Still, fighters continue to register, he said, in part because of the deep hatred of Western institutions and values that the Afghan government has acquired from its allies.
"Our problem is not with their meat and bones," said Mawlawi Qais. "It is with the system."
Afghan authorities say that in places where the Taliban do not have stable control over local recruitment, they still draw heavily on the estimated two million Afghan refugees living in Pakistan, and in the seminaries there, to recruit fighters for the fight. From first line.
Taliban recruiting officers and commanders say they do not pay regular wages. Instead, they cover the expenses of the fighters. What has helped in recent years was giving their commanders a freer hand on how they used their local resources and spoils of war.
Certain revenue collection, such as taxing assets, was centralized. But increasingly, the movement became deeply intertwined with local crime and narcotics concerns, adding to financial incentives to maintain its holy war.
"The friends who are with us on the front lines of jihad do not receive exact wages," said Mullah Baaqi Zarawar, commander of the unit in Helmand province. “But we take care of your pocket money, the fuel for your motorcycle, your travel expenses. And if they catch loot, that's their profit. "
In areas where they are comfortably in control, many Taliban fighters, and even leaders, hold other jobs.
During his interview, Mawlawi Qais paused to apologize for his dusty clothes: He said that he had been grinding flour all morning, which is his daily job. Many of their fighters also have a second job when they are not fighting.
To help ensure that recruiting streams weren't exhausted, the insurgency prioritized an increasingly sophisticated information operation, shaping the Taliban's narrative through ingenious video productions and an aggressive social media squad.
Instances of US or Afghan forces causing civilian casualties, whether real or fabricated, are splashed on social media along with Taliban training videos of their fighters leaping through rings of fire and piercing with their weapons. The message has been consistent: joining us is leading a life of heroism and sacrifice.
They had powerful symbols to turn to: they were fighting for a supreme leader, Mawlawi Haibatullah Akhundzada, who he sent his own son as a suicide bomber for the cause, against a government supported by an invading army and led by officials who often support their families abroad.
After his dealings with the Americans, the Taliban's propaganda has only escalated and has taken an ominously triumphant note. In his annual message for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, published last Wednesday, the Taliban's supreme leader issued an amnesty promise to enemies who renounced their allegiance to the Afghan government.
Alingar is also an example of how the Taliban have worked out local arrangements to act as a shadow government in areas where they have established control. Insurgents collect taxes, sending about 20 percent to the central leadership while keeping the rest for the fighters locally, Taliban leaders in the district said. They have committees that oversee basic services to the public, which include health, education, and administration of local bazaars.
The Afghan government and its international donors still pay for supplies and salaries for health clinics and schools. But the Taliban manage everything their way: a commitment reluctantly accepted by aid organizations, as the alternative would be not to provide services. And the insurgents' approach to schooling is giving the strongest evidence so far that the movement is clinging to its old ways of repressing women, art, and culture.
Of the 57 schools in Alingar, 17 are girls' schools, according to Mawlawi Ahmadi Haqmal, head of the Alingar education committee. But the local Taliban insist that girls' education must end after sixth grade, at odds with international educational aid requirements. In the curriculum, the Taliban have also reduced culture as a theme because it promoted "vulgarities like music," said Mawlawi Haqmal.
Born of anarchy
After the Taliban came to power in the 1990s, defeating other factions in the vacuum left by the Soviet withdrawal, the United States seemed largely indifferent to the group's oppressive rule. But that changed in 2001, when al-Qaeda leaders who fled to Afghanistan carried out the September 11 terror attacks on American soil.
Saudi al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden had spent a lot of time in Afghanistan, and even once fought on the American side against the Soviets at the end of the Cold War. Taliban leader Mullah Muhammad Omar allowed him to stay in Afghanistan and the two had gotten closer, and Bin Laden pledged him loyalty as an Islamic emir.
Wounded and seeking immediate revenge, the Bush administration had no patience with the Taliban's proposals to find a way to get rid of Bin Laden without handing it over directly to the Americans. The United States began a military invasion.
A group that had succeeded against the Afghan factions quickly withered in the face of US air strikes. Taliban fighters went home when the Islamic Emirate disintegrated. Its leaders either crossed the border into Pakistan or ended up in American jails.
Many Taliban commanders interviewed for this article said that in the first months after the invasion, they could hardly dream of a day when they could fight the US military. But that changed once his leadership regrouped into safe havens provided by the Pakistani military, even as Pakistanis received hundreds of millions of dollars in US aid.
From that security, the Taliban planned a longer war of attrition against US and NATO troops. Starting with more serious territorial assaults in 2007, the insurgents revived and refined an old plan that the United States had funded against the Soviets in the same mountains and terrain, but has now been deployed against the US military.
"Most of our leaders were part of that anti-Soviet war. This was our land, our territory, and our colleagues were familiar, "said Mutaqi, the Taliban chief of staff. "The history of Afghanistan was before us: when the British arrived, their strength was greater than that of the Afghans, when the Soviets arrived, their strength was greater, and the same was the case with the Americans: their strength was much greater than our. That gave us hope that eventually the Americans would leave, too. ”
From the beginning, insurgents took advantage of the corruption and abuses of the Afghan government established by the United States, and presented themselves as arbiters of justice and the Afghan tradition, a powerful part of their continued attractiveness to many rural Afghans in particular. With the United States primarily distracted by the war in Iraq, the insurgency expanded its ambitions and territory.
When President Barack Obama took office in 2009, the Taliban had become so widespread that it brought the number of US troops on the ground to around 100,000. In addition to an Afghan army and police that eventually grew to some 300,000 fighters, the US military also supported local Afghan militias as urgent measures. The war had entered a vicious circle of killing and being killed.
Violent heights
In the second decade of the insurgency, the Taliban have been defined by the cruelty of their violence and by their ability to attack at will in even the most protected parts of the Afghan capital, Kabul.
The Taliban revived the old fundraising networks in the Arab states that had helped finance the United States-supported mujahideen movement against the Soviets.
An excellent example of how the Taliban brought old guerrilla experiences into new brutality was the development of the Haqqani network and its integration into the leadership.
The patriarch of the network, Jalaluddin Haqqani, was seen as a Effective and cooperative American ally in the fight against the Soviets. But in the war against the Americans, the Haqqanis ended up being the only Taliban arm designated by the United States as a foreign terrorist group.
The Haqqanis turned their old routes and smuggling networks into a pipeline for suicide bombers and well-trained fighters who attacked US targets and attacked critical Afghan government agencies.
Jalaluddin's son Sirajuddin He was promoted to be the deputy leader of the Taliban and a high-ranking operations commander in 2015. The young Mr. Haqqani, originally from eastern Afghanistan, often sent his elite trainers to integrate with Taliban units at heart. south of the insurgency, Afghan and Western officials said. increasing the lethality of its violence.
When the United States began negotiating in 2018 with a Taliban delegation in Doha, the architects of the insurgency were across the table, and the survivors. Almost half of the Taliban negotiating delegation had each spent a decade in Guantánamo.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the chief Taliban negotiator, had just been released after 10 years in the Pakistani prison, detained because he had made contacts to hold peace talks with the Afghan government without the blessing of the Pakistani military establishment that had fostered the insurgency. .
Each session, Mullah Baradar would arrive at the venue, an elegant diplomatic club, in a pair of black Chevrolet Impala sedans. Half a dozen guards in white robes would rush between the U.S.-made vehicles and the door, one of which would open the car door, guiding the frail, turban leader down the stairs to the marble hall where the Americans were impatient for end the war.
As the two sides talked, car bombs attacked military bases in Afghanistan and Taliban suicide squads it continued to attack government offices, often causing massive civilian casualties. Several times the violence complicated or even derailed the delicate conversations.
One of the main concerns among US and Afghan officials was whether the Taliban's political wing and the likes of Mullah Baradar had any real influence on the insurgency military commanders.
Another question was whether the Taliban would really turn against terrorist groups like Islamic State and Al Qaeda once the Americans left.
During a session last spring, the commander of US and NATO forces, Gen. Austin S. Miller, called on the Taliban to find common cause with the US counter-terrorism mission.
"Our boys could continue to kill each other," he said, "or we could kill ISIS together."
US officials say President Trump's negative opinion of the talks dramatically improved when the Taliban began to comply on that front. Insurgents intensified pressure on the Islamic State foothold in the east just as the United States bombarded them from the sky and Afghan commandos rushed from another direction.
Still, when it came to al Qaeda, the group followed a very fine line in the deal with the United States, rejecting the descriptor of "terrorist," a word that He bogged down the negotiations for several emotional days. The Taliban showed no remorse for their past cooperation with Al Qaeda, promising only not to allow Afghan soil to be used to launch attacks in the future.
About two weeks after the Taliban signed their agreement with the United States, al-Qaeda in a statement hailed it as a "great victory,quot; against the United States.
Cornering the lower ranks
The Taliban demonstrated their ability to control their ranks through one more test. When the two parties conditioned the signing of their agreement on a week of partial truce, violence levels fell by as much as 80 percent, Afghan and US officials said.
That had not been a sure thing. Mullah Baradar steadfastly refused to make the seven days a complete ceasefire, a move that many Afghan and Western observers believe gave Taliban leaders some room not to lose face in the event of any rebel cell disobeying the order to stop the fight.
There were other signs that Mullah Baradar was having to carry out a sophisticated act of juggling behind the scenes. Some Afghan officials said they had intelligence that Mullah Baradar had issued an ultimatum to the Taliban military wing, saying that if he insisted on trying to win by force, there was no need for him to spend his days arguing with the Americans word for word. . , eat by comma.
As the week of violence reduction began, Taliban commanders were fighting, in WhatsApp groups and on military radio channels, to align their fighters and units. Victory is near and this is what the leadership wants and we must deliver, they would tell their fighters, according to intelligence interceptions shared with The New York Times by Afghan officials.
One thing that slowed down the negotiations with the United States was that the Taliban's political leaders wanted to bring every little problem to their commanders, taking them on board to avoid rebellions and separations.
For weeks, troubled negotiators sat across from the Americans in conference rooms in Doha and then sent delegations back to Pakistan to consult with leaders.
In between, there was always WhatsApp. When insurgent negotiators took occasional breaks from prayer conversations, they would pick up their phones from the locker along the way. Incoming messages sounded during prayer in the mosque, and the displacement would begin as soon as the hands touched the face at the culmination of worship.
Taliban officials say what sets them apart from factions that fought against the Soviet Union and then broke into power lawlessness is that their allegiance was divided among more than a dozen leaders. The Taliban began their insurgency under the authority of a single emir, Mullah Omar. But the insurgency peaked more recently, with a leadership structure that depends on consensus and then attacks with a heavy fist against anyone who disobeys from within.
Even as new commanders emerged in recent years, much of the leadership council is made up of the oldest crew that established the insurgency in the years after the American invasion. Old political leaders recognize that the balancing act they face is not a challenge that the insurgency has faced before. They have made sure to strictly control the foundations of their violence: it is a holy war as long as its supreme leader and its clergymen decide.
Sharan, the analyst, said the unit has been easier to maintain with a common enemy, the US military, to fight. But if the Taliban finally achieve their dream of an Afghanistan without the Americans, he said, they will face many of the challenges that once dragged the country into anarchy.
"The relationship between political leaders and military commanders who have a monopoly on resources and violence will be tested," he said. "The civil war of the 1990s in Kabul was not because political leaders were unable to agree with each other, but because commanders who had a monopoly on violence at heart wanted to expand their resources." Political leaders had no choice but to control them. "
Taimoor Shah contributed reports from Kandahar and Zabihullah Ghazi from Jalalabad, Afghanistan.