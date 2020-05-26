How Legends of Tomorrow released those epic TV tributes

No one does it like legends do.
As if this season's previous unexpected crossover with Supernatural wasn't enough, tonight's episode of Legends of tomorrow It was an absolutely delightful journey through the television universe, with trips to four different television shows, as well as a whole new world for Legends. And somehow, it was all done by a first-time director, though not outside the program itself.
Former showrunner and current executive producer Marc Guggenheim He sat in the director's chair for the first time in "The One Where We Caught on TV," and it was both a dream and a nightmare at the same time. Not only did he have to basically adapt to five different directing styles (including a full multi-camera setup), but he also had to deal with some really important moments for the show.
Behrad, Gary and Sara came back to life! Zari 1.0 (the one that was lost when Crisis on Infinite Earths rewritten the timeline) came back, and Zari split into two, so now Zari 1.0 and Zari 2.0 exist simultaneously! Furthermore, all of reality is at stake, not to mention the concept of free will.
Here's the gist: Charlie had no choice but to submit to his sisters to reassemble the loom of fate, and they used it. They took all the free will and Charlie made a deal for the Legends to become characters from several different television shows. That way, they would forget who they really are and could not intrude, and fate would not kill them.
Zari, Nate and Behrad starred together in a show called Ultimate Buds, which is very similar friends. Sarah and Ava star together in Star trip, with Mick as the villain. Constantine, Astra and Astra's no longer dead mother star in their own version of Downton Abbey. They also all ended in Mr. Parker's dead end at one point, when they tried to escape television shows, while Gary and Mona helped save the day from the outside.
Finally, all of his shows were canceled as the Legends refused to reprise their roles, and now, if Charlie is to be believed, the Legends are in grave danger at the end of next week's season.
Guggenheim says the last three episodes of the season are a kind of trilogy about Charlie trying to avoid choosing between his sisters and the Legends. Now the time has come for her to make that impossible decision.
"At the end of this episode, we show very clearly that Charlie's attempt to have his cake and eat it has also failed, and that has thrown the Legends into the world of looms for an inevitable conflict with his sisters, and in that conflict, Charlie is going to have to make a decision, and it's the decision he's been trying to avoid making all season, "he says. "The sparks are definitely going to fly."
On top of that, think again if you think this whole Zari / Zari / Behrad thing is over.
"The previous episode made it very clear that Zari cannot coexist with Zari, and Behrad cannot coexist with Zari, and here we have Zari, Zari and Behrad, so we know that something is going to happen in the end. That trio is not sustainable, so the question of what will happen next, I think, is firmly stated out loud at the end of this episode. "
So we can't keep the three of us?
"I never said that," says Guggenheim. "I just said that the previous episode said that."
So what was it like to bring this wild episode to life and at what point do you wish you could have done better? Read on for the rest of our interview with Guggenheim!
ME! News: As I watched this, I felt that if I was a TV fan making my directorial debut, there is no cooler episode to do that.
Guggenheim: It's funny that you say that because I was thinking where you would go, if I was a TV fanatic, this would be the scariest first episode to make my debut.
That too.
Honestly, it was fun to honor all these shows that I love, but at the same time, it was completely scary. But perhaps what's particularly scary is the fact that the script Grainne Godfrey and James Egan wrote was so good. That was the part that scared me the most. It wasn't just the script's ambition, but the quality of it, because speaking as the show's former showrunner, there's nothing worse than when a script comes out great and the director doesn't bring it to life on screen. So I felt tremendous pressure not to ruin the great job that James and Grainne had done.
Not only did you have to do all these tributes to the shows, but you also had to find a new look for the regular show, and you weren't in many of the regular sets. How did you start to imagine how that would work?
Well, I will say, David Geddes, who is the director of photography, and his team did an amazing job adjusting the lighting for each individual world, the art department did an amazing job. Just creating one of these shows would be a lot of work in the time they had, but they had to create five different worlds and five different sets and it's not like they had five times the amount of time to do it. And for my part, my focus was to not tackle the whole episode at once, break it down into smaller moments and small chunks.
So don't think about the other four worlds. Just think of Star Trip and focus on how you want to film that. Part of what I wanted to do was make each of the shows, each of the worlds, feel like what we were doing. Then I knew I wanted to shoot Ultimate Buds like a multi-camera comedy, and that boosted the look of the set.
With Downton Abbey, we wanted that long-lens look, except when we're in the kitchen and holding hands. We just try to watch those shows and discern what their visual language is and then try to include it in this episode.
So did you watch these shows again?
Yes. And the funny thing is, I've seen friends, I've seen Star Trek, I've seen Mr. Rogers' neighborhood. I've never actually seen Downton Abbey, and I really got caught up. There were times when I stopped seeing him for the reason I was seeing him and was just absorbed by the character and the story, and I would have to remind myself. I was seeing him for a reason.
And thank God for YouTube and iTunes. Those turned out to be an amazing resource as I tried to watch all of these shows non-stop, but with a very different purpose.
What was it like getting those performances out of the cast, that sometimes they played their characters playing other characters, and sometimes they knew what was going on and sometimes they didn't?
That was the most complicated part of the episode for me, which was like 86 scenes in the episode, and in each scene, there is a different combination of characters who remember who they are, who do not remember who they are, who are in disguise but have an identity. different … it got really complicated really very fast. Because we obviously filmed everything off-duty, I was very scared to cut the entire episode and feel emotionally schizophrenic. So to avoid that, before filming each scene, even before blocking or executing lines, I would simply orient myself and the cast in terms of where we were in the story. I called it story time, like meeting with children, we are going to have story time.
It's like you just came out of this scene, and this is what you remember, and you're an Ultimate Bud in this scene, or you're a Zari 1.0 but you're wearing Gromulan makeup, just to make sure we knew where the story was, because We are obviously filming out of order, it is very easy to lose your way. But I think that turned out to be very helpful to me and I think it was also helpful to the cast, and I think it allowed us to create an episode that has a clean emotional line.
I imagine that resulted in some good bloopers and behind the scenes moments.
Oh yeah. We really had a great time. We had a lot of fun. Things are always stressful when you're running out of filming time, and he was always trying to make a joke, just because people tend to do their best work when they laugh, and we all really got into the scene and I think he appeared in the places correct in the episode.
How did you feel when you saw the final cut and saw that all your strategies worked?
I remember sitting there editing and kept saying to our editor, this doesn't suck! This doesn't suck! I also made the decision to edit this episode the way I normally do, that is, I think most audience members only watch one episode once, so I don't watch a full episode before I start giving. notes. I give notes based on my first instinct, so I was going through the episode minute by minute on my first pass giving notes as I went along, and I thought, oh, I'm not fixing scenes. By editing a lot of times you're making things better, but there are other times when if you have a particularly bad episode, you have to fix the scene, and I wasn't doing that. We got to the end and it felt pretty good.
You had a lot to deal with emotionally in this episode, such as various characters coming to life and Zari splitting into the two Zaris, but you also had four different TV shows to deal with. How did you make sure those moments were still as big as they should be?
It has a lot to do with the overall approach to the episode, which is that if I watched the entire episode at once, it was too intimidating, so really for me it was taking moments and making each individual moment as good as possible. It could be, because my philosophy is that if you do that, if you chain enough moments together, you will have a good episode at the end of the day.
I'll say the shot at the end where Zari splits, which was actually filmed at the end of my first day, and we use a technology platform, and that's a team I've never worked with before, and I have to say if I could have any moment behind the full episode, it would be that moment. I think it lands emotionally, but I saw it and feel my inexperience as a director, and I knew while directing it that I was learning on the job, but unfortunately when you are on the 14th hour of a 14 hour day. , and you're just trying to get him into the movie, you don't have a chance to learn. I have never been involved in a single hour of television where I have not wanted to recover at least one thing, and Zari dividing in half is one of them. "
Legends of tomorrowThe end of the fifth season airs next Tuesday at 9 p.m. at The CW.
%MINIFYHTMLb0b0292000ff1737454b811b9f92109f16%