How Legends of Tomorrow released those epic TV tributes

As if this season's previous unexpected crossover with Supernatural wasn't enough, tonight's episode of Legends of tomorrow It was an absolutely delightful journey through the television universe, with trips to four different television shows, as well as a whole new world for Legends. And somehow, it was all done by a first-time director, though not outside the program itself.

Former showrunner and current executive producer Marc Guggenheim He sat in the director's chair for the first time in "The One Where We Caught on TV," and it was both a dream and a nightmare at the same time. Not only did he have to basically adapt to five different directing styles (including a full multi-camera setup), but he also had to deal with some really important moments for the show.

Behrad, Gary and Sara came back to life! Zari 1.0 (the one that was lost when Crisis on Infinite Earths rewritten the timeline) came back, and Zari split into two, so now Zari 1.0 and Zari 2.0 exist simultaneously! Furthermore, all of reality is at stake, not to mention the concept of free will.