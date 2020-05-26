How can you see live coverage of the launch of NASA's SpaceX Demo 2

%MINIFYHTML435a93485601b605db45f91b96cb9cbc13%

HOUSTON – The story will be made on Wednesday when Americans return to space from American soil for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Demo 2 mission, which is scheduled to take off at 3:33 p.m. The central weather from launch pad 39-A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida aims to demonstrate that a commercial company can safely deliver people in low Earth orbit. The goal is for NASA to become a customer rather than a provider of low-Earth orbit projects and allow the space agency to focus on longer-term missions, such as returning to the moon and landing people on Mars.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will board the SpaceX Dragon capsule on the company's Falcon 9 rocket to reach the International Space Station. The appointment with the station is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Weather has been a concern in recent days, but NASA officials said Tuesday that the forecast has improved. If the mission has to be removed, the backup release date is May 30, according to Wired.

How to look

Here are a few ways to view Wednesday's release.

KPRC 2

KPRC 2 will offer live coverage of the air launch starting at 3 p.m. However, before launch, you can see NASA's pre-launch coverage starting at 11:15 a.m.

POT

NASA also offers live coverage in the air and online. For channel listings or to find the live stream, go to nasa.gov. The agency is also giving people the opportunity to enjoy the launch virtually, but registration is required. Visit nasa.gov/beourguest for more information.

SpaceX

SpaceX will also stream the launch on the company's website at spacex.com/launches.