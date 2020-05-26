House is expected to vote on search and browsing privacy this week

%MINIFYHTML44b8a02842bb4dd3635d6334282a6c0713%

An amendment to protect Americans' search and navigation records from government spies is gaining momentum in the House of Representatives. A vote on the proposal could come as soon as Wednesday.

Two weeks ago, the Senate passed legislation renewing a controversial Patriot Act espionage provision known as Section 215. Senate privacy advocates proposed an amendment that prohibits the FBI from using Section 215 to obtain search records. and navigation of Americans. The proposal was supported by 59 out of 100 senators, one less than the 60 votes required for the amendment to pass under the dysfunctional rules of the Senate.

Now the bill has moved to the House of Representatives, where privacy advocates hope to be more successful. The House doesn't have the same supermajority rule, so it shouldn't take more than a simple majority to pass the amendment. That would set up a confrontation with the Senate over the final text of the bill.

Section 215 was originally approved in 2001 in the wake of the September 11 terrorist attacks. It gave the FBI the power to obtain "anything tangible," including "books, records, documents, documents, and other items," without a court order. The provision is limited to foreign intelligence activities; it is not supposed to be used for ordinary criminal cases. But civil liberties groups have long opposed its breadth and its lack of judicial oversight.

Section 215 expired in March, and Congress has been working on legislation to renew it. While the Senate bill included some minor privacy protections, including protections for cell phone location data that largely reflect a recent Supreme Court precedent, the biggest fight has been the privacy of records search and search.

Amendment Protects Americans' Browsing and Search Privacy

The primary sponsors of the House search privacy amendment are Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) And Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio). Last Friday, they obtained a compromise from House leadership to allow a vote on a search privacy amendment when the broader Section 215 bill is put to the vote this week. The two representatives then spent the weekend analyzing the details of their amendment.

On Tuesday, Lofgren announced that she and Davidson had reached an agreement with two key House leaders: the Chairman of the Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, and the Chairman of the Judicial Committee, Jerrold Nadler, on the content of the amendment.

The amendment is only three pages long. Its key provision states that an application under Section 2015 "may not search for an order that authorizes or requires the production of Internet website navigation information or Internet search history information of persons in the United States."

A press release from Lofgren's office says the amendment is designed to ban "incidental,quot; collection of search or navigation records from Americans. This has long been a point of discussion in the surveillance debate. An intelligence agency may be officially spying on a foreigner, but it does so in such a way that much of Americans' private information is affected in the process.

The Lofgren / Davidson amendment would strengthen the rules against this kind of thing, helping to ensure that "foreign,quot; intelligence surveillance is really limited to foreigners. Intelligence agencies could still spy on Americans' browsing stories if they needed to, but would have to convince a judge to issue a court order, a more demanding process that helps control abuse of the government's surveillance powers.

Trump has spurred bipartisan interest in surveillance reform

Traditionally, partying outside the White House tends to be more enthusiastic about slowing down in the surveillance state. But the Trump era has been a little different. Even though Donald Trump is now in charge of the US intelligence agencies, he has continued to view them with suspicion. He has criticized the FBI in particular for its vigilance of Trump's associates during the 2016 campaign.

That has stirred partisan loyalties on surveillance issues in Congress. When the Senate voted on an amendment to protect search and navigation records earlier this month, there was a mix of Republicans and Democrats on both sides of the vote. The amendment garnered 24 Republican and 34 Democrat votes. 27 Republicans and 10 Democrats voted against the amendment. In other words, most Democrats supported the amendment, and most Republicans opposed it, but the partisan divide was not as stark here as it has been on other issues.

A similar party division in the House could offer a large majority for search and navigation privacy. Democrats have a majority in the House, and Schiff and Nadler's endorsements on Tuesday could be a sign that Democrats are closing ranks behind the amendment.

If the proposal passes, the bill would have to go back to the Senate one more time. Here it is worth noting that four senators: Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), And Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) – missed the vote on the Senate on the privacy amendment earlier this month. If any of them join the other supporters of the amendment in the Senate, that would be enough to get him to the top in the upper house.