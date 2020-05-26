Home Depot seeks to fill 500 positions in SoCal – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML3d47acbc37503bc7b0869d317acc0eed14% %MINIFYHTML3d47acbc37503bc7b0869d317acc0eed14%

– While people have stayed home, Home Depot has been busy.

"Obviously, people spend a lot more time in their home, so the cooling, heating and air systems need repair, plumbing and electrical repairs, roof repairs," said Dave White of Home Depot.

Now the company is looking to recruit 500 positions in the Southern California area.

They are looking for full-time and part-time employees to work in stores and in distribution centers and say there are opportunities to advance to managerial and higher positions.

"We are really focused right now on making sure that our customers, whether they are homeowners or businesses, can get the essential supplies they need right now," White said.

"We have implemented many excellent measures," he said. "We have put up Plexiglass shields and we have brands throughout the store for social distancing and our associates are also monitoring that. Therefore, we are doing everything we can to create a safe working and shopping environment."

Home Depot said they also have temporary bonus structures in place. Part-time employees receive an additional $ 50 per week, and full-time employees earn an additional $ 100 per week. Overtime also doubles.

Those wishing to apply can text “JOBS” to 52270 for a link, then complete an online application. Applicants can also visit careers.homedepot.com.