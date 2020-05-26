Here's why Esha Gupta is not part of Hera Pheri 3



One of the funniest Bollywood movies, Hera Pheri was set for her third installment. A third of the franchise has been in process for the longest time. People are waiting for the official confirmation of the project. Actress Esha Gupta was supposed to be part of the project initially. But not anymore.

On a live Instagram with an online portal, Esha Gupta spoke about her departure from Hera Pheri 3 .. She said: “This (Hera Pheri 3) could still be happening. I was there until … God rest his soul … the disappearance of Neeraj Vora sir (writer of the first Hera Pheri and Director of the second part). I was going to direct the movie at the time, but (sighs) … I was too young … too soon to be gone. But I wasn't a part of that after that, and I don't even know what the status of the movie is now, so please, I'll be the wrong person to give information about it. The movie I was supposed to leave (before closing) was Tipsy, which Deepak Tijori is directing. "

