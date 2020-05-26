Here's Ashley Benson's test and G-Eazy's romance is heating up

The unofficial start of summer can start on a romantic note.
During the long Memorial Day weekend, Ashley Benson and G-Eazy they were seen spending quality time together.
In photos obtained by E! News, the couple headed to Malibu to sunbathe on the beach. G-Eazy kept things casual with a black button while Ashley opted for a matching bikini top and sunglasses.
"They looked very happy together," shared a witness with E! News. "They went from a rented place in Malibu to their place in the valley. They joked with each other and looked affectionate."
Our source added: "Once they were in the car, they turned up the music and returned to their place." As for the trip, it was a sweet Ferrari. Not bad for early summer.
Just a few weeks ago, the rumors of romance arose between pretty Little Liars star and musician.
And while both sides remain silent about their condition, sources recently shed some light on where these two are located.
Rachpoot / P & P / MEGA
"Ashley and G-Eazy are not dating, but they are definitely hanging out and having fun right now. It is a good distraction for Ashley," shared a source with E! News. "They got connected after working together recently, but they've been friends for a while and they also have some friends in common."
Our source added, "They've joined in with that and they really get along. They're both fun and love to be quiet while sitting at home and laughing for hours. It's definitely not serious, but now they're enjoying time together."
And as romance rumors continue, one person not bothered by speculation is Ashley's ex. Cara Delevigne.
"Now it is more important than ever to spread love, not hate," he shared with his followers. "To everyone who hates @AshleyBenson, please stop. You don't know the truth, only she and I do, and that's exactly how it should be."
So what will come this summer? Stay tuned!
%MINIFYHTML849a9ad7c3242bd66e4097fd4607e13014%