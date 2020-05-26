Here's Ashley Benson's test and G-Eazy's romance is heating up

The unofficial start of summer can start on a romantic note.

During the long Memorial Day weekend, Ashley Benson and G-Eazy they were seen spending quality time together.

In photos obtained by E! News, the couple headed to Malibu to sunbathe on the beach. G-Eazy kept things casual with a black button while Ashley opted for a matching bikini top and sunglasses.

"They looked very happy together," shared a witness with E! News. "They went from a rented place in Malibu to their place in the valley. They joked with each other and looked affectionate."

Our source added: "Once they were in the car, they turned up the music and returned to their place." As for the trip, it was a sweet Ferrari. Not bad for early summer.

Just a few weeks ago, the rumors of romance arose between pretty Little Liars star and musician.