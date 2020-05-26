HBO Max Seeks Love With Global Versions Of "The Bachelor" – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML35edc6224c8afe1b0793cd5ef01ae96013%

HBO Max will air a series of international adaptations of The Bachelor and its spin-off for the first time in the US. USA as the digital platform reveals which seasons of the dating franchise will debut at launch.

The WarnerMedia-backed service, which will launch on May 27, will launch with more than 20 seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise.

This includes seasons 20-23 of The Bachelor with Ben Higgins, Nick Viall and Colton Underwood, seasons 11-14 High school with Kaitlyn Bristowe JoJo Fletcher and Becca Kufrin, three seasons of Bachelor flat and seasons 4 to 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

It will also stream international remakes from the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

by The Bachelor, will air UK seasons one and two, season 2 and season 5 of The Bachelor Australia, season three in Canada and the first season of The New Zealand bachelor.

The first season of the Canadian version of High school and the third season of Bachelorette party australia will air alongside the first season of the Australian remake of Bachelor in Paradise.

This occurs when the franchise has been severely affected by the closure of Coronavirus production. High school days left to start production with a season in front of Clare Crawley and The Bachelor: Summer Games it was canceled, in part due to the postponement of the Olympic Games.