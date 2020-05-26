Haystack TV Launches Interactive Live News Ticker on Roku Streaming App – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML41d498ab4e3bc46eb0a54316619514c713%

EXCLUSIVE: News aggregator Haystack TV has released an on-screen ticker in its Roku app, adapting a basic feature of linear and live news networks to the broadcast age.

%MINIFYHTML41d498ab4e3bc46eb0a54316619514c714% %MINIFYHTML41d498ab4e3bc46eb0a54316619514c714%

The "Newsline" crawl emulates the ticker that scrolls across the bottom of the screen for 24/7 cable news networks. But because the programming is delivered over the Internet, viewers can use their remote controls to interact with stories that capture their interest, helping to make their news more personalized.

Launched in 2014 and backed by investors like Zorlu Ventures, the National Broadcasting Association and the Stanford StartX Fund, San Francisco-based Haystack is an advertising-free, free streaming service. It offers news coverage of more than 300 local, national and international points of sale, both on demand and through a linear style feed.

Related story Pixar Short & # 39; Out & # 39; on Disney + introduces Animation Studio's first gay main character

Along with network-owned broadcast stations and major groups of local stations, Haystack draws on sources such as ABC News, Associated Press, Bloomberg, CBS News, Cheddar, Euronews, and Newsy. It covers 90% of the main metropolitan areas of the USA. USA And the top 30 DMAs. Users select topics of interest and Haystack's algorithmic technology creates a feed, allowing viewers to give a thumbs up or down to news segments.

%MINIFYHTML41d498ab4e3bc46eb0a54316619514c715%

In a changing media environment, local stations at the heart of Haystack's offering have found greater relevance to their coverage, but business challenges have arisen at the same time. Business news, weather and sports coverage of the stations have become more important within the markets due to the dramatic decline in local newspapers. However, they also struggle to stay on the minds of viewers awash with digital options. Local news broadcasting coalitions like NewsOn and Dyle TV have faltered in recent years as content providers have favored having more control over their own broadcast destinations.

After debuting on Roku, the Newsline ticker will be added to Haystack apps for Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and smart TVs.

"Innovation has long been the foundation of Haystack TV and the introduction of Newsline reinvents the television news audience and drives engagement from our growing user base," said Haystack TV President and Co-Founder Ish Harshawat. "Haystack is reinventing the news viewing experience by adding greater accessibility and interactivity."