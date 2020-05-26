Hana Kimura's death sparks debate over Terrace House criticism

%MINIFYHTMLe570172e35cd3262870f9f004098903e13%

When i started looking Terrace of the house, the Japanese reality show loved On the part of the Up News Info employees, I did not receive the commentators. The handful of comedians and celebrities who joked about the cast members and their antics seemed like a waste of space. I was used to American reality television, where a presenter could come in and out of the show at times to eliminate a contestant, but eventually I came to love the Terrace of the house gang. Suddenly, he was giddy anticipating how Yama-chan or Reina could react to some strange food that a housemate cooked or a failed date request.

But recent news that Hana Kimura died of suicide after making a series of posts about the cyber bullying she was enduring online. Terrace of the houseComment in a different light. A bubbly but shy professional wrestler who joined Terrace of the houseIn the last season, Hana was sincerely enthusiastic for a show where the true intentions of housemates can often be dire. While others use the show as an opportunity to boost their brand as influencers or celebrities, Hana seemed to be really looking for love for the first time. Before his death, he reportedly posted a message alluding to criticism: "Almost 100 frank opinions every day. I couldn't deny that I was hurt," he wrote.

According to CNN, Japanese officials are now quickly considering implementing cyberbullying laws:

The wave of criticism and online harassment intensified after an episode aired on March 31, showing a discussion between Kimura and another cast member. That abuse came under scrutiny and widespread condemnation after Kimura's death. Japan's Minister of Internal Affairs and Communication, Sanae Takaichi, pledged Tuesday to speed up government discussions on cyberbullying legislation. %MINIFYHTMLe570172e35cd3262870f9f004098903e15%

Terrace of the house You can't bear the blame for Kimura's death, but the tragedy casts doubt on the ethics of the show's comments directed at its clumsy young stars. There was another breaking point this season when housemate Emika Mizukoshi broke after hearing harsh criticism from commentators during an earlier episode. "It's television, and I know it's beyond my control," she said crying over the phone with a friend. "I don't remember the last time I felt so depressed … Living in this house is unbearable." She left not long after.

Appearing on reality television is a gamble in terms of the scope of its representation. The genre always comments on its stars, but generally covertly through selective editing; anyone can be a villain or a hero with the correct manipulation. Viewers may think that they are forming their own opinions about the contestants without realizing that the show is strategically guiding them towards those opinions. But there is nothing subtle about Terrace of the houseCommentators, who provide responses to scenes from the show like any other rando on Twitter, except as a legitimate part of the show. They don't always agree either, but when they do it to condemn a certain member, it's as if Terrace of the house The show has expressed a stance on its own star.

The show can't contest millions of strangers on Twitter or Instagram harassing its stars, but Kimura's death sheds an uncomfortable light on how Terrace of the house normalizes harsh comments, which also extend to his fans. While it is currently pause Due to Covid-19, as the show enters a new season, it will have to reckon with its panel format and partly take responsibility for the good of its viewers and cast.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, contact the National Lifeline for Suicide Prevention at 1-800-273-8255.