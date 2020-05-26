Halsey reveals the strange way his ankle fractured

Haley has certainly had some ups and downs in her life, that's for sure. ME! Online today reported that Halsey recently broke her ankle during what can only be described as a bizarre accident.

When the pop star appeared Capital Breakfast On Tuesday, the singer-songwriter explained a number of things, including her most recent social media post, where the star talked about how her ankle broke, including the strange nature of how she fell.

During his conversation with Roman Kemp, Halsey explained that it was the result of incorrectly loading a dishwasher, which ended up breaking his ankle in a strange accident. The star claimed she never thought a bone would be broken like this.

Ouch 🙃 @halsey managed to fracture his ankle probably in the least ✨showbiz✨ way possible … pic.twitter.com/8w9UGm5Qro – Capital (@CapitalOfficial) May 26, 2020

Halsey joked that after all these years, including thousands of live shows, he finally broke his ankle at home, in his kitchen. The star says she loaded the dishwasher and when she lowered the door to load it, she tripped and slammed her ankle against the steel.

Roman's co-host, Sonny Jay, joked that it was not the most "show business,quot; thing in the world. Additionally, Halsey explained the incident further on his Twitter account during a question and answer session.

According to Halsey, when he was loading the dishwasher, he hit his ankle against the metal and ended up fracturing it. The pop star joked, "I really hit that f * cker."

Ironically, Halsey feels quite comfortable and stylish during her performances, but she says that she is much more awkward when she goes about her daily life. As for how she's been keeping herself busy these days, the star has been making virtual presentations for some of her fans, including Disney.

The star participated in the event, Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, it was dedicated to mothers everywhere. As noted above, Halsey has been through a lot during her decades-long career.

That said, his attitude these days is much more humble. In an interview about some of his most tumultuous relationships, Halsey explained that his situation wasn't so bad because all he did was date a "really bad guy."



