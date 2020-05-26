Group of coronaviruses discovered at Morgan Hill fish processing plant – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML670ee89e27efedf8d367420b179c3f1813%

MORGAN HILL (KPIX 5) – The Santa Clara County Department of Public Health is fighting to prevent a group of three dozen coronavirus cases at a fish processing plant in Morgan Hill from developing into a larger outbreak.

“A couple of weeks ago, an employee of this company, his spouse was hospitalized with COVID. They were tested as a contact and found to be positive, too, "said Dr. Sara Cody, county health director.

Dr. Cody says the company, Lusamerica Foods, Inc., quarantined and evaluated all employees with whom the infected person had been in contact. But when some of those people tested positive too, the county stepped in.

“The county was tested in collaboration with the company. And over the course of a day, we tested everyone there, ”said Cody.

Lusamerica Foods issued a statement that says in part: “Everyone who tested positive is at home; Most are asymptomatic. All employees who tested negative will be reevaluated as a precautionary measure. ”

The company had also implemented a series of safeguards to prevent further spread of the virus, including all employees wearing face masks that are mandatory while on site, temperature checks are performed at the beginning and in the middle of each shift, and the protective barriers have installed in workstations.

Since March, dozens of food processing plants in the US USA They have had to close due to coronavirus outbreaks among workers. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the US, about 5,000 meat packaging workers at more than 100 facilities in 19 states have been infected with COVID-19.

Earlier this month, a coronavirus outbreak at a Central Valley meatpacking plant infected at least 138 people. Nine food processing plants in the city of Vernon, Los Angeles County, have had outbreaks, including one plant that had at least 153 people infected since March.