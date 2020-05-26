Grocery chain fills community salad bar with alcohol, cereal, and candy due to coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML970d6e8dc939ce7b15b3370cff28227014% %MINIFYHTML970d6e8dc939ce7b15b3370cff28227014%

– Experts say some things will never be the same after the coronavirus pandemic. This may be an example of what they are talking about.

Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs supermarket chain, with locations across the state, recently transformed its traditional community salad bar into a beverage bar, filling the station grooves with 99-cent shooters and beer cans.

Manchester's location was the first to make the change. A store representative said the workers simply got creative after the greens were removed two months ago to prevent customers from spreading COVID-19.

My supermarket has replaced the salad in the salad bar with … spirit. pic.twitter.com/eGemUkvbj8 %MINIFYHTML970d6e8dc939ce7b15b3370cff28227015% – Emily A. (@emzorbit) May 19, 2020

"We had some real estate, and we were trying to put a little humor into our daily chaotic life," store manager Rick Rodemacher told Insider.

The change was so well received that other stores copied it, adding mini boxes of cereal, candy, and energy bars with the "tiki bar,quot; theme. In some places, the word "salad,quot; was crossed off the salad bar.

The images and videos on these screens have gained popularity online.

"My grocery store has replaced the salad on the salad bar with … liquor," said buyer Emily A. Twitter.