Governor Whitmer's new executive order expands COVID-19 test sites – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that expands the types of medical personnel who can order a test.

%MINIFYHTML118b0f07dcd693516991d047a376c73a14% %MINIFYHTML118b0f07dcd693516991d047a376c73a14%

The executive order also creates a new category of community testing sites that offer testing to anyone with a reason to be tested without a pre-order and without out-of-pocket cost to any Michigander.