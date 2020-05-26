Governor Whitmer's new executive order expands COVID-19 test sites – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that expands the types of medical personnel who can order a test.
The executive order also creates a new category of community testing sites that offer testing to anyone with a reason to be tested without a pre-order and without out-of-pocket cost to any Michigander.
Anyone who leaves home to go to work or has symptoms of COVID-19 (including mild symptoms) can receive a test at a community test site without obtaining a doctor's order in advance under executive order. Medical staff will be available to order tests upon arrival.
A person wishing to be tested can call the Michigan Coronavirus Hotline at 888-535-6136 or visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirustest to find an appropriate testing location.
Michiganders eligible for the test include someone who:
- Exhibits any symptoms of COVID-19, including mild symptoms
- You have been exposed to a person with COVID-19
- You have been working outside your home for at least 10 days.
- Reside in any congregation setting, such as a long-term care facility, prison or jail, homeless shelter, or migrant camp