Governor Gavin Newsom says film and television restart guidelines will come later this week – Up News Info

Governor Gavin Newsom began his press conference on Coronavirus Tuesday by noting that California is about to cross the sad threshold of 100,000 positive cases of COVID-19.

“We are in a transition when it comes to the modifications we have made. The previous message was simple: stay home … We are seeing things on our television screen that "suggest that we can see" a greater number of cases are presented ".

Newsom announced modifications to the regional orientation, allowing certifications at the county level that there are adequate plans in place in case an increase in cases is seen again. Forty-seven of the 58 counties have currently made such certifications.

Barbershops and beauty salons are now allowed under those regional variations. Tomorrow summer camps.

"We are in the first wave of this pandemic," Newsom said, indicating that the second wave is yet to come.

"The images of the weekend with this spectacular weather … It is up to all of us to practice what we preach."

"We have been making modifications in real time, not just waiting for the press conference."

Over the weekend, the stqte announced that customers could resume shopping in stores, with modifications. Places of worship were opened, but limited to 25 percent capacity or 100 people.