Governor Abbott Announces Water Parks, Driving Programs, Food Court Dining, Recreational Sports Allowed – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Governor Greg Abbott has issued a proclamation that water parks, adult recreational sports programs, driver education programs, and food court canteens within shopping malls can begin operating with an occupation or limited regulations.

Starting Friday, May 29, water parks may open, but must limit their occupancy to 25% of normal operating limits. But the video rooms inside the water park must remain closed.

Hurricane Harbor communications manager Sharon Parker told Up News Info 11 News that they are working to prepare the park.

Beginning Sunday, May 31, adult recreational sports programs may resume, but similar games and competitions may not begin until June 15.

Driver education programs can resume operations immediately.

Food court canteens within shopping malls can also resume operations immediately, but shopping malls are recommended to designate one or more persons responsible for ensuring that health and safety practices are followed, including: limit tables to six people; keep a distance of six feet between people sitting at different tables; table cleaning and disinfection between uses; and guarantee that there are no condiments or other items left on the tables between the customer's uses.

