Google tests voice matching to secure purchases from Google Assistant

Google Assistant's Voice Match feature can now secure purchases made through your voice assistant as part of a limited pilot program. A company spokesperson confirmed to Android Police that the functionality is new and designed to help secure purchases made on smart speakers and smart displays. At the moment, it is restricted to digital purchases in the application through Google Play, as well as restaurant orders.

When we followed the instructions displayed on the Google support page to enable the feature, we only saw the option to enable the existing security methods of fingerprint unlocking or facial unlocking of the wizard. Other users have reported that they were able to see the Voice Match menu option, but that the software froze when they tried to enable it.

Screenshots posted by Android Police shows the function setup process. "Use your voice to verify that it's you when you make a purchase with your Assistant," says the software. He also cautions that the security of the feature may not be perfect, noting that "someone with a similar voice or recording can confirm purchases on the devices you're signed in to."

While it may not be the safest method, using your voice for security has the potential to be much more fluid than using your phone to respond to a fingerprint or face unlock notice. It could also be more convenient than Alexa's existing security method, which allows you to use a PIN to protect purchases made with your voice.

Voice Match is a feature of the Google Assistant that allows the assistant to distinguish between who is addressing it. Last month, 9to5Google He reported that Google updated the Voice Match training process to allow it to distinguish between people with "significantly greater precision." However, according to reports, there are still limits to the amount of money you can spend using only your voice for security, Google confirmed to Android Police.

Considering that the Google I / O 2020 developer conference was scheduled for earlier this month, it is speculated that the company was hoping to debut there. Google gave no indication of when voice-confirmed purchases confirmed a broader launch.