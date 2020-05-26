Google tests a feature that allows you to use your voice to make purchases – BGR

%MINIFYHTML2f95fae9a75b10e96267df11121161cf13%

Google is testing a new feature that allows users to confirm purchases with Voice Match.

Users in the pilot will see a new option "Confirm with voice match,quot; in the setup menu that will allow them to complete certain transactions with nothing but their voice.

Google has yet to announce when or if this feature will be released to the public.

Google constantly adds new features and functionality to its apps and services, but sometimes those features need to be tested by a large group of users before they are released to the public. First seen by Android PoliceOne such test is currently underway, giving Android users the option to confirm purchases they make on their devices with Voice Match. For those who don't know, Voice Match allows users to teach Google Assistant to recognize their voice.

Soon after discovering the new feature, Android Police It received confirmation from a Google representative that the feature is being rolled out to a limited number of users as part of a pilot program. It is unclear if the feature will be widely implemented, but Google has begun updating the online documentation to reflect its arrival.

The Google support website was recently updated with a new page that explains how to activate "Confirm with Voice Match,quot;, which is the official name of the new feature. If you want to see whether or not you have been included in the pilot program, this is what you must do to access the menu where you can activate the function:

On your phone say "Hello Google,quot; or touch and hold the Home button. At the bottom right, tap . In the upper right corner, tap your profile or initial photo Configurations. In "You,quot;, tap Payments. Turn on Verify it's you before paying. Turn on Confirm with Voice Match.

Once you have access to the feature, you can toggle it on and off at will, so feel free to experiment to see whether or not completing purchases with your voice is something you would really use. But even if you decide to activate Voice Match confirmation, Android Police He says the pilot is limited to in-app digital purchases via Google Play and restaurant orders at the moment, so it may not do him much good.

At this point, you might be wondering why you would need a voice confirmation feature for mobile purchases, apparently the plan is to bring the feature to smart speakers and displays with the Google Assistant, giving users the ability to complete purchases without writing anything. The feature will have restrictions, such as a limit to the transaction price and a limit to the number of purchases that can be made in a day. It seems possible that Google would have shown this feature in Google I / O 2020, if it had not been canceled.

