Global Film Festival Presents Full Lineup – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML3aaf84e7658c194ffd0a96bf79625a0d13%

During a time when film festivals are being canceled and postponed, Tribeca Enterprises is trying to elevate the film community by partnering with YouTube for We Are One: A Global Film Festival. The festival will air exclusively on YouTube for free and will feature more than 100 films curated by 21 of the most recognized festivals, including Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Sundance, Toronto and, of course, Tribeca. The 10-day festival will begin on May 29 and will not only provide entertainment but will also provide relief to the COVID-19 pandemic through support organizations.

%MINIFYHTML3aaf84e7658c194ffd0a96bf79625a0d14% %MINIFYHTML3aaf84e7658c194ffd0a96bf79625a0d14%

When they say this is a "global" festival, they mean it. The programming will provide a lens to different cultures around the world, with films representing more than 35 countries and includes 23 narratives and 8 documentaries, 57 narratives and 15 documentaries, 15 archived talks along with 4 festival exclusives and 5 reality shows virtual. pieces. The festival will include 13 world premieres, 31 online premieres and 5 international online premieres. Each selection was carefully selected to shine and highlight each participating festival.

Related story The EP of & # 39; The planet of humans & # 39; Michael Moore and director Jeff Gibbs criticize "blatant censorship" after controversial YouTube documentary

"We are very excited to share the combined efforts of our festival partners and YouTube with the world this week," said Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal. Together, we were able to select a compelling schedule list that succinctly reflects the subtle style variations that make each festival so special. We Are One: A Global Film Festival will offer the public the opportunity to celebrate not only the art of cinema, but also the unique qualities that make every story we see so memorable. ”

"One of the beautiful things about movies and other visual content is the ability to tell stories and bring people together, no matter where they live or where they come from. This is a phenomenon we've seen on YouTube over the years, but especially today as people are looking to connect and be entertained, "added Robert Kyncl, YouTube's chief commercial officer. "The programming coordinated by Tribeca Enterprises for We Are One: A Global Film Festival has that magical ability to transport viewers from around the world to a special moment in time, through the unique lens that our esteemed festival partners bring. "

%MINIFYHTML3aaf84e7658c194ffd0a96bf79625a0d15%

The festival will include the world premiere of Ricky Powell: the individualist, which features the legendary titular street photographer who presents interviews with Natasha Lyonne and LL Cool J. Eeb Allay Ooo! will make its debut online and introduce a whole new audience to New Delhi's professional "monkey repellents." The satirical film won the Golden Gateway Award from the Mumbai Film Festival. The iconic Joan Chen (Tigertail, saving face, twin peaks) will present the world premiere of Iron hammer, a documentary about the legendary pioneer star of Chinese Olympic volleyball Jenny Lang Ping.

There will also be a series of specially selected talks from past festivals as well as new discussions. Conversations will count Francis Ford Coppola with Steven Soderbergh, Song Kang-ho and Bong Joon-ho, Guillermo del Toro, Jane Campion and Claire Denis.

In addition to the performances, the public will be able to access more than 50 narrative and documentary short films, such as the world premiere of the Japanese narrative short film. Yalta Conference Online (wt) which was created exclusively for the festival by director Koji Fukada. The festival will also include the world premiere of the documentary short film Third Eye Blind. Motorcycle driving by as well as shorts from Dreamworks Animation, Bilby, Marooned and Bird Karma.

360 VR teams will feature an Emmy-nominated documentary Traveling while it's black and Atlas v, a science fiction narrative starring Bill Skarsgard, as well as titles with John Legend, Oprah Winfrey, and Lupita Nyong’o. In addition to the goodness of the movie, Questlove from the legendary Roots team will perform a DJ set for your listening and dancing pleasure.

On the episodic side, We Are One will present the world premiere of Alice lost, an Israeli neo-noir television psychological thriller with a female front, as well as two-part docuseries She could be next which chronicles the experiences of women of color running for office, including Stacey Abrams and Rashida Tlaib.

In addition to Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Sundance, Toronto and Tribeca, the participating festival also includes Annecy International Animation Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, Guadalajara International Film Festival, International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM), International Film Festival Rotterdam ( IFFR), Jerusalem Film Festival, Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI), Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival, Marrakesh International Film Festival, New York Film Festival, International Film Festival San Sebastian, Sarajevo Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival and Tokyo International Film Festival.

The festival will provide help from COVID-19 through donations to the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, UNHCR, Save the Children, Doctors without Borders, Leket Israel, GO Foundation and Give2Asia, among others. The public will be able to donate through a link on each page of the film.

Read the full festival schedule here.