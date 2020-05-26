"Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" series based on Lisbeth Salander's character in Works at Amazon – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML6a8caddc68e3baa214c2f292e7f2ec8411%

Amazon has put into development Girl with the dragon tattoo, Up News Info has confirmed that a series revolves around Lisbeth Salander's character based on Steig Larsson's books. The project will be a co-production between Amazon Studios and Left Bank Pictures, in association with Sony Pictures TV.

Based on Larsson's books, Girl with dragon tattoo It will take iconic and much-loved character Lisbeth Salander and place her in today's world, with a new setting, new characters, and a new story that will resonate with fans of the original and thrill a whole new generation, according to Amazon.

Harries, founder and CEO of Left Bank Pictures, will be the executive producer along with Rob Bullock. There is no talent attached yet.

Lisbeth Salander is the lead character in Larsson's award-winning Millennium series. Salander first appeared in the 2005 novel The girl with the dragon tattoo. She reappeared in its sequels: The girl who played with fire (2006) The girl who kicked the hornet's nest (2007) The Girl in the Cobweb (2015) The girl who takes an eye for an eye (2017) and The girl who lived twice (2019) The books have sold over 100 million combined copies worldwide.

Salander has been portrayed in a movie by Noomi Rapace as an adult and by Tehilla Blad as a child in the Swedish film trilogy based on the first three books. Salander was portrayed by Rooney Mara in the 2011 American adaptation. the Girl with dragon tattoo, and most recently by Claire Foy in the 2018 film adaptation of The girl in the cobweb.

Variety was the first to report the news.