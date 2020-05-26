German submarine operates under NATO command in the Eastern Baltic Sea – Upnews Info

The German U33 submarine has just completed a multi-week deployment of guarantee measures under NATO in the Eastern Baltic Sea. It arrived at the Eckernförde naval base and home port on Monday, May 25, 2020.

The submarine, under the leadership of Lt. Commander Tobias Eikermann, has operated under the NATO Maritime Command (MARCOM) in recent weeks.

The patrol was part of the NATO Assurance Measures focused on monitoring the activities of the Russian fleet. U33 is one of the first separate German submarines for MARCOM for this purpose in the Baltic Sea.

Guarantee measures are a sign of the Alliance's internal cohesion and its strength and external preparation; they are a mainstay of NATO's Preparedness Action Plan since the 2014 Wales Summit, where the Allies agreed to increase their presence on NATO's eastern flank.

"Submarines are a key part of NATO's maritime strategic plan. Implementations like this contribute substantially to sustained assurance measures. We need to make sure we are capable and ready to defend and protect, "said Rear Admiral Andrew Burcher, Commander of NATO Submarines.