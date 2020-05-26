Georgia high school students test positive for coronavirus after graduation party – BGR

%MINIFYHTML722387fbe7919cd4d77f09bc1b293df013%

Several high school students in Atlanta tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a graduation parade and a subsequent graduation party.

Georgia allowed the reopening of nonessential businesses in late April.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the United States is now around 100,000.

Several recent graduates from a private high school in Atlanta tested positive for the coronavirus shortly after the school held a car graduation parade just over a week ago. Although the graduates were confined to their cars throughout the ceremony, the initial positive student told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution They threw a graduation party for friends and family after the fact.

Following positive coronavirus tests, a school spokesperson sent the following email to AJC:

The students and their families were confined to their cars during the parade, and the only attendees were about 75 school employees who were socially estranged along the way across campus to cheer on the graduates as they passed. Any other event mentioned was not sanctioned by the school, so we have no further information about it.

An official statement from the school says in part:

Because we are committed to helping the Lovett community stay healthy, we want to inform you that several families in the Class of 2020 notified the school that their students tested positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, the infectious nature of the COVID-19 virus means that most communities will be affected at some point, and we recognize how difficult separation and milestones have been lost in the emotional lives of our students. The families of students diagnosed with COVID-19 are working with appropriate health professionals and health departments.

While hosting a prom in the middle of the coronavirus sounds ridiculous, the fact that it happened in Georgia is not surprising. Remember that Georgia was the first state to reopen, and Governor Brian Kemp chose to allow non-core businesses to open their doors about a month ago. Incidentally, Kemp's decision was widely criticized by fellow Republican lawmakers. Tellingly, even President Trump was not on board at the time.

"I want him to do what he thinks is right," Trump said a few weeks ago, "but I don't agree with him on what he's doing." I think it's too soon. "

For what it's worth, the number of coronavirus cases in Georgia has not skyrocketed since Kemp's reopening plan went into effect approximately four weeks ago. At the same time, the amount of coronavirus in the state during the past month has also not decreased.

Meanwhile, several other states are embarking on their own tailor-made plans to reopen in the coming weeks. To that end, the CDC released an extensive list of safety guidelines a few days ago for companies to follow. For example, restaurants will be encouraged to "use contactless checkout and trash cans and contactless doors as much as possible." In addition, customers may be asked to "exchange cash or credit cards by placing them on a receipt tray or on the counter rather than by hand."

