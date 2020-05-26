Games The Titan Games' Season 2 Tops Memorial Day TV Ratings – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLc58918a336fb35c4707f69a2ea7bee0413%

Memorial Day was quiet … very quiet. The networks were filled with reruns and reruns, except for a small handful of new episodes. NBC aired the two-hour premiere of season 2 of The Titan Games, It delivered a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 demographics and 3.42 million viewers. Both metrics were below last season's averages and hit a low in the series.

Titan Games was followed by a new episode of Songland (0.5, 2.34M), which stumbled over two tenths from last week, also hit a series low. NBC won the overall night on the demo.

ABC gave the public a new episode of the romantic drama novel The baker and the beauty (0.4, 2.26M), coinciding last week. Other than that, ABC served a double portion of Family celebrity fight is repeated

Not much to report on CBS. They issued a line of repetitions of The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, All Rise and Bull. It was the same story for Fox, who gave us replays of his 9-1-1 franchise sample.

The CW issued encodings of Howie Mandel's 5th Annual Comedy Star Gala and Who owns this line anyway?