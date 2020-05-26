‘Fresh off the ship’, ts Convenience of Kim ’Casts Virtual Table Reading Read – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML2d1c095fb9d94814fcc70111e62b946813%

EXCLUSIVE: The casts of the innovative series Just arrived by boat and Kim's convenience Team up for a special one-night event that will feature cast members from both shows doing live readings at the online table of the pilots of their respective shows, the perfect way to celebrate Asian Heritage Month and the American Pacific! The virtual event presented in association with Seed & Spark is scheduled to May 30 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET and will raise funds for Asian non-profit arts organizations in the US. USA And Canada.

Fresh from Ship Cast members Randall Park, Constance Wu, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, and Ian Chen will gather to read the table as Kim's convenience Stars Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Simu Liu, Andrea Bang, Andrew Phung and Nicole Power will be digitally present for the event.

The table readings are free and open to the public. The night will start with Kim's convenience and will be followed by Just arrived by boat. After the chart is read, there will be a joint Q&A with both cast separately on Zoom for viewers who donated at least $ 10 to the fundraising campaign.

Viewers will be invited to contribute to two fundraising campaigns in Canadian currency and in US dollars. All proceeds will go to Asian-American and Canadian Asian non-profit arts organizations, including the country's oldest Asian-American theater company, East West Players; the collective of media arts and presenters of L.A. Visual Communications and Reel Asian, which features the Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival and the Unsung Voices production workshop.

The table readings will be broadcast on Seed & Spark's Facebook and YouTube channels. Recorded chart readings and fundraising campaigns will continue to be available for an additional two weeks after the live performance.

Just arrived by boat, which was produced by 20th Century Fox Television, ended its six-season run on ABC in February. The series was the first Asian American-led sitcom on network television since Margaret Cho American girl in 1994. Inspired by Eddie Huang's own life and the book of the same name, the comedy was created for television by Nahnatchka Khan and followed the Huang family when they moved from DC to Orlando to open a cowboy-themed grill. . In case you missed an episode, all six seasons are available on Hulu for your viewing pleasure.

Based on the play of the same name by Ins Choi, the Canadian sitcom Kim's convenience Follow the titular Korean family as they run a convenience store (hence the title of the show) in Toronto's Moss Park neighborhood. The fourth season ended its fourth season and has been renewed by two more. The CBC comedy won the 2017 ACTRA Award for Best Ensemble Performance. And let's not forget that Kim Convenience star and protagonist of the next installment of Marvel Shang Chi and the legend of the ten rings Simu Liu appeared in the 100th landmark episode of Just arrived by boat.