French Culture Minister updates on film reopens – Up News Info

While France awaits official updates expected to come later this week regarding the reopening of restaurants and perhaps fewer travel restrictions, Culture Minister Franck Riester reiterated today that theaters are expecting a restart of 1 July.

Speaking to France informationRiester said the government is considering dates to reopen cultural venues, including theaters and cinemas. “For theaters, we are working on an opening from July 1 or early July. For theaters, we may be able to progressively open in June. "It has not been decided specifically, he said, offering that these are the current scenarios being considered.

A few weeks ago, Riester had indicated that the reopening of cinemas could be progressive throughout the hexagon that has been divided into green and red zones. Paris and its environs, the country's largest box office center, are still red, and the idea of ​​cinemas getting back online without the capital has been a cause for concern. Today, Riester said: "Cinemas must be opened at the same time in all regions to pay for distribution costs and for the French to know which films are being played." (In neighboring Germany, individual states are being phased in.)

Security measures have not yet been determined, however, there is expected to be reduced capacity in evaluations, without "necessarily having a physical separation in the strict sense," Riester said. Cinemas have been closed since mid-March across the country.

Riester also spoke of restarting the filming of movies and television shows and said: "In order for them to restart, producers must be protected." The French government has created a € 50 million compensation fund that is expected to take effect on June 1. The guidelines for established working conditions were presented to the French Ministry of Labor.

Restaurants and bars remain closed until at least June 2 and people are advised not to travel more than 100 kilometers from their homes; These restrictions are expected to be updated Thursday by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe. All events gathering more than 5,000 people are banned until the end of August, however the annual Fête de la Musique that takes place nationwide in late June will continue under certain conditions that have not yet been defined.