France outlines security protocols for resumption of filming – Up News Info

Following Spain, India, and others, France has outlined recommendations for on-set security by re-filming the gears as coronavirus restrictions ease in the country. The Central Committee of Hygiene, Safety and Working Conditions for TV and Cinema (CCHSCT) published its proposals today. The organization noted that the suggestions are complementary to the measures implemented by the government and may be modified in the future.

France is in the third week of lifting some closure restrictions and the government is expected to release more general information on Thursday. Theaters are not expected to reopen until early July, but the cinema's prolific birthplace should be eager to roll its cameras again.

The CCHSCT guidelines are the result of discussions between producers and union organizations. They are divided into two parts: "Before considering the resumption of activity" and "Resume activity".

In the first, the CCHSCT says that the risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic must be evaluated before filming can begin again. The lengthy document cites several of France's codified laws regarding general working conditions, but also makes specific recommendations.

In the case of the audiovisual industry, special attention must be paid to certain aspects of production that hinder social distancing. That includes intimate scenes, scenes with older people, and group and fight scenes.

In those cases, one or more steps must be taken, says the CCHCST. In order of priority they are: the adjustment of certain scenes by rewriting, taking changes, digital inserts, masks, voluntary tests and / or temperature controls, potential voluntary quarantine and possibly a delay in filming such scenes. (It is recommended to take the temperature, although the tests cannot be enforced with French labor laws).

Production companies will also need to supply materials for regular hand washing and surface disinfection, as well as to define replacement methods and waste management. Personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves, must also be provided.

Depending on the scale of the project and the number of staff, a full-time dedicated COVID supervisor may be required. Employers may also decide to call a person qualified in health risk prevention from outside the company. For smaller projects, someone who is already under the authority of the production manager (or the production manager himself) can take responsibility. A nurse or doctor can also be hired to implement, if necessary, the procedures defined by the production company for the care of a symptomatic person.

In terms of locations, studios should be the first choice to limit interactions, travel, and ensure security. That's perhaps a bit boring for France, where outbreaks are largely done in natural settings.

As for the casting, auditions should be arranged by video. Follow-up meetings in person must respect the necessary distances.

The guidelines further state that it must be ensured that the sanitary equipment provided allows employees to comply with national safety guidelines, including the number of toilets, the size of the bathrooms, running water, liquid soap, hand towels of a single use, regular cleaning of faucets and surfaces. and pedal trash cans. Air hand dryers should not be used.

Where possible, departments that require personal proximity, such as costumes, hair, and makeup, should be limited to strictly essential personnel. Certain talents, including main actors, extras and specialists, can do their own preparation and place their own microphones under the supervision of the respective departments.

Here is a look at some of the other suggested measures.

– Equipment suppliers and studio owners must confirm in writing that all material and facilities have been disinfected and do not pose a risk of contamination.

– Wash your hands regularly, when you get to work and after touching any common surface

– Regular cleaning of premises, surfaces and objects.

– Working hours and breaks must be adapted to allow for cleaning measures.

– Dedicated and labeled equipment (phones, computers, walkie-talkies) for all workers

– Regular departure of sets and offices

– A strict limitation only to essential personnel

– Individual water bottles

– Avoid public transport in favor of sharing the trip with the necessary social distance

– Organize housing for the cast and the non-local team with an adequate social distance and a limitation in the interaction with other people who may be in the same place

– A limit on foreign travel; If a crew member has recently visited another country at risk, he should be confined until such time as his health status has been assessed.

– During meals, social distancing of at least one meter should be practiced. Meals will be in prepared trays, however staff can bring their own food from home

– Social distancing must be implemented in all settings between the team, the artists and the production supervisors.

– Social distancing should also be implemented between actors, extras, specialists, hosts, guests, and other participants during rehearsals.

– Surfaces including floors and microphones must be regularly cleaned.

– In post-production terms, it is recommended that editors work remotely and that ADR be conducted with a limited number of people present