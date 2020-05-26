Four Minneapolis officers fired after death of black man

%MINIFYHTML6ed823b6b16fbc8309dc74172434b3ac11%

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Four Minneapolis officers involved in the arrest of a black man who died in police custody were fired Tuesday, hours after video of a passer-by showed an officer kneeling on the handcuffed man's neck, even after that he declared he couldn't breathe and stopped moving

Mayor Jacob Frey announced the layoffs on Twitter, saying "This is the right decision."

The man's death Monday night was investigated by the FBI and state police authorities. He immediately made comparisons to the case of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who died in 2014 in New York after police drowned him and pleaded for his life, saying he couldn't breathe.

In a post on his Facebook page, Frey apologized to the black community on Tuesday for the officer's treatment of the man, who was later identified as George Floyd, 46, who worked security at a restaurant.

“Being black in the United States should not be a death sentence. For five minutes, we saw a white officer press his knee against the neck of a black man. Five minutes. When you hear someone asking for help, you are supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic human sense, ”Frey posted.

Police said the man matched the description of a suspect in a forgery case at a grocery store, and that he resisted arrest.

The video begins with the shirtless man on the ground and does not show what happened in the previous moments. The unidentified officer is kneeling on his neck, ignoring his pleas. "Please, please, please, I can't breathe. Please, man," said Floyd, who has his face against the pavement.

Floyd also groans. One of the officers tells him to "relax,quot;. The man calls his mother and says, "My stomach hurts, my neck hurts, everything hurts … I can't breathe." As viewers shout their concern, an officer says, "He's talking, so he's breathing."

But Floyd stops talking and slowly freezes under the officer's restraint. The officer does not remove his knee until paramedics load the man onto a stretcher.

Several witnesses had gathered on a nearby sidewalk, some recording the scene on their phones. Spectators become increasingly agitated. A man yells repeatedly. "No reply at this time!" Two witnesses, including a woman who said she was a Minneapolis firefighter, yell at officers to check the man's pulse. "Check his pulse right now and tell me what it is!" she said.

At one point, an officer says, "Don't use drugs, guys." And a man yells, "Don't use drugs, brother? What is that? What do you think this is?

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified Floyd but said the cause of death was pending.

Floyd had worked in security for five years at a restaurant called Conga Latin Bistro and rented a house to the restaurant's owner, Jovanni Thunstrom.

He was "a good friend, a person and a good tenant," the restaurateur told the Star Tribune. “It was from the family. His coworkers and friends loved him. "

Ben Crump, a prominent civil rights and personal injury attorney, said he had been hired by the Floyd family.

"We all watched the horrible death of George Floyd on video as witnesses begged the police officer to take him to the police car and to get down his neck," Crump said in a statement. "This abusive, excessive and inhumane use of force cost the life of a man who was detained by the police for questioning on a non-violent charge."

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said the department will carry out a full internal investigation. Police did not identify the officers, but attorney Tom Kelly confirmed that he is representing Derek Chauvin, the officer seen with his knee to Floyd's neck. Kelly declined to comment further.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for a service record from Chauvin. The news shows that he was one of six officers who fired their weapons in the death of Wayne Reyes in 2006, who police said he aimed a clipped shotgun at officers after stabbing two people. Chauvin also shot and wounded a man in 2008 in a fight after Chauvin and his partner responded to a reported domestic assault.

Several hundred protesters gathered early Tuesday morning on the street where Floyd died, singing and carrying placards that read "I Can't Breathe,quot; and "KKKops Jail Killer."

Experts in the use of force by police told The Associated Press that the officer clearly held the man back for too long. They noticed that the man was under control and was no longer fighting. Andrew Scott, a former Boca Raton, Florida police chief, who now testifies as an expert witness in use of force cases, called Floyd's death "a combination of not being properly trained or ignoring his training."

"He couldn't move. He was telling them he couldn't breathe, and they ignored him," Scott said. "I can't even describe it. It was difficult to see."

The New York City official in the Garner case said he was using a legal maneuver called "the seat belt,quot; to bring down Garner, who police said had been resisting arrest. But the medical examiner referred to him as a stranglehold in the autopsy report and said it contributed to his death. Strangulation maneuvers are prohibited under New York police policy.

A grand jury later decided not to indict the officers involved in Garner's death, sparking protests across the country. The New York Police Department finally fired the officer who held Garner, but it was five years later, after a federal investigation, the investigation by a city attorney, and an internal misconduct trial.

In Minneapolis, kneeling on a suspect's neck is permitted under the department's use of force policy for officers who have received training on how to compress a neck without applying direct pressure to the airways. It is considered a "non-fatal force option," according to the department's policy manual.

A choke is considered a lethal force option and involves someone obstructing the airways. In accordance with the department's use of force policy, officers must use only an amount of force necessary that would be objectively reasonable.

Before the officers were fired, the police union asked the public to wait for the investigation to continue and not to "rush to trial and immediately condemn our officers." Messages were left to the union after the layoffs were not returned.

The Hennepin County Prosecutor's Office, which would handle any police prosecution on state criminal charges, said in a statement it was "shocked and saddened,quot; by the video and promised to handle the case fairly. The FBI is investigating whether officers voluntarily deprived Floyd of his rights. If those federal civil rights charges are filed, they would be handled by the United States Attorney's Office in Minnesota, which declined to comment.

The death came amid outrage over the death of Ahmaud Arbery, who was fatally shot on February 23 in Georgia after a white father and son chased the 25-year-old black man they had seen running in his subdivision. . More than two months passed before the charges were filed. Crump also represents Arbery's father.

Associated Press writers Gretchen Ehlke in Milwaukee and Todd Richmond in Madison, Wisconsin contributed to this report.