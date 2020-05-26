Fort Worth fire investigators search for man who set fire to hotel employee – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth fire investigators are looking for the man responsible for a camera-caused arson.

It happened Sunday night at the Budget Host Inn at 3700 bock on Tanacross Drive.

Surveillance video shows the suspect pouring liquid onto the hotel employee's desk. Investigators say the man demanded money and threatened to burn the employee alive if he failed to comply. The employee appears to be asking for help when the suspect used a lighter to ignite the liquid and light a fire.

The employee sustained minor burns, but is expected to make a full recovery. The hotel office suffered extensive fire damage.

The suspect is believed to have been a Hispanic man, who had long hair and wore a dark baseball cap and a pink button-down shirt and a teal short-sleeved shirt at the time of the crime, left the scene driving a colored sedan White. to be a Honda Accord, with a sunroof, dark tinted windows and a rear spoiler.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the attempted robbery and fire should call the authorities at 817-392-6229 or send an anonymous tip to Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.