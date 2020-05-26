Former HTC CEO is making a risky bet on a new VR headset and a virtual world

XRSpace, a company headed by former HTC boss Peter Chou, plans to launch a new virtual reality headset later this year. The headset is called Mova, and is supposed to ship in the third quarter of 2020 for $ 599. Its outlets include 5G support, a manual tracking interface, and an expansive virtual world called Manova. But it counteracts the trend of cheaper and interoperable VR platforms, opting for a specialized system at a fairly high price.

The Mova is a standalone headset powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. It resembles the Oculus Quest or the business-oriented HTC Vive Focus, though it's sleeker than either of them and offers users a choice of bright white or orange. . It uses two cameras to track users' movement around a room, and its default control system is manual tracking, a feature that's still relatively rare on major virtual reality headsets, though it has just been officially added to Oculus Quest. this month. Beyond that, the Mova specs we got before today's official announcement are extremely vague.

Meanwhile, Manova looks like Second Life crossed with one of Facebook's virtual reality experiments. According to XRSpace, it will contain a variety of public and private locations, including individual "at home,quot; gathering areas or party-viewing spaces, neighborhood-like areas such as a "downtown,quot; where people can meet friends and a place. Called MagicLohas that will include fitness classes and other healthy activities. There are also links to third-party games and applications.

Mova and Manova are a bundle: The world of XRSpace is only available through your headsets, and the headsets will not be compatible with other virtual reality storefronts. XRSpace is also supposed to have its own ecosystem of accessories, which includes optional manual controllers and tracking sensors, which are described as much smaller versions of HTC's Vive Tracker.

I haven't seen either product in action, so XRSpace may deliver on its promises. That said, this seems like a significant risk to the company. and Anyone who buys the headset, even assuming their hardware is on par with existing devices like the Quest.

Virtual reality has been converging on a model with many crossovers between software platforms and headsets. HTC Vive Cosmos encourages owners to use Valve's SteamVR in addition to the HTC Viveport store. The standalone Oculus Quest can be converted to a PC-connected headset, while SteamVR supports almost any wired headset. Virtual reality is a small market, and the more content a certain hardware can access, the more reasons there are to buy it.

Meanwhile, many companies have been unable to launch virtual worlds similar to Manova, including Second Life Linden Lab operator with Sansar and Linden Lab founder Philip Rosedale, with the majority closed High Fidelity. Chou believes that Manova can succeed where Sansar and High Fidelity failed due to its "fine-tuned,quot; nature.

"I think the difference is that they first designed those things based on the PC and then they tried to put it in virtual reality," he says. "They don't have a good digital avatar and they don't have a holistic view of the mass market consumer who uses it." But that's still a dubious bet, especially for a device that costs much more than the highly capable $ 399 Oculus Quest.

It is unclear how much benefit 5G offers.

Third-party app partnerships aren't that exciting so far either. It's a short list that includes apps like Getty Images virtual reality viewer along with games like Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs. XRSpace has entered into partnership agreements with Deutsche Telecom of Germany and Chunghwa Telecom of Taiwan, which could help subsidize the cost to users. That said, it's unclear how useful a 5G cellular connection will be, as VR headsets are overwhelmingly used in homes or other indoor spaces with Wi-Fi.

Depending on the details of your headphones, one of Mova's biggest benefits may simply be availability. XRSpace apparently delayed the launch by two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Chou says mass production started this month for an initial launch in Taiwan. Launches are supposed to continue in Europe, China and the United States. Oculus Quest is still sporadically available, so the launch of Mova actually happens as planned, it wouldn't be impossible for XRSpace to find a space in the market, but only with more evidence of good hardware and a software ecosystem.