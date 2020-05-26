For the first time in 2 months, a bell rings again on NYSE – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML5a76d4c50cd5a50e4ebf40022b1ff3f013%

NEW YORK – The trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange reopened for the first time in two months on Tuesday, but its controlled chaos is more moderate.

The floor, known worldwide for an anarchic atmosphere with merchants shouting orders to each other, has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak. The NYSE says fewer operators will be on the floor at any given time for now to meet the six-foot social distance requirements. They should also wear masks.

Anyone who enters the exchange on 11 Wall Street is also asked to avoid public transportation and will have their temperature taken before entering, said Stacey Cunningham, president of the NYSE.

"We will respect the sacrifices of front-line workers and the city as a whole by proceeding cautiously, limiting the pressure on the health system and the risk for those who work under our roof," Cunningham wrote in a Wall op-ed. Street Journal.

Cunningham said that most areas outside the trading floor will remain empty and that most employees will continue to work remotely.

Designated market makers, who oversee the trade of the 2,200 companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange, will continue to do so remotely and electronically as they have been since March 23.

The reopening comes at a time when many areas of the US USA They are beginning to lift shelter orders in place and allowing companies to open their doors again, even when other areas of the country are not seeing a decline in confirmed coronavirus cases.

However, on Tuesday, the World Health Organization said the world remains stagnant only in the first stage of the pandemic, curbing hopes of a rapid global economic rebound.

Worldwide, the virus has infected nearly 5.5 million people, killing more than 346,000, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. Europe has had around 170,000 deaths and the United States has seen almost 100,000. Experts say the count underestimates the real effects of the pandemic due to counting problems in many nations.

There was some optimism about the race for a vaccine. The Dow rose more than 600 points in the opening bell.

The NYSE is owned by the Atlanta, Georgia-based Intercontinental Exchange.