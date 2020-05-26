Food trucks face an uncertain future as Boston begins to reopen

%MINIFYHTMLba710b6ae1fc5fb38092a3bbfc8132dd13%

The last time Daddy & # 39; s Bonetown Burgers food truck was installed at its busiest location in Copley Square was on March 18. Dianne Cambriello, who drives the truck with her husband and chef / owner Rich Cambriello, told Boston.com that, on a typical day, the food truck could serve about 100 people at lunchtime, throwing chips and giant burgers. That day, they served five.

After a slow winter, Boston food trucks generally begin rolling out in regular rotation in April, and several owners tell Boston.com that May is typically one of the busiest months in the industry. But like restaurants, bars, and other food establishments that have suffered amid the coronavirus pandemic, food trucks, which rely on heavy foot traffic in populated areas, have seen their businesses stop.

"The timing of this is terrible because we are very seasonal," said Dianne. "We operate personally year-round, but obviously from January to March, we are not doing much business. Seventy percent of our income comes from the busy months ahead. May is almost a loss (now). All of this is a madness. "

While food trucks, like restaurants, were considered an essential business in March by Governor Charlie Baker, the emptying of downtown Boston as companies switched to a work-from-home model left many trucks without a flow. constant of clients. Popular food truck locations like Rose Kennedy Greenway, Dewey Square, and Copley Square are no longer crowded with office employees who eat lunch. Also, their regular spring and summer catering concerts (weddings, bar mitzvah, business lunches and festivals) have been canceled or postponed.

"We were supposed to be at Boston Calling (last weekend)," said Jonathan Moy, who launched Moyzilla, which serves Asian comfort food, in 2014. "It was a grim reminder of how things have changed."

As part of the state four-phase reopening planGovernor Baker announced that office buildings in Boston will be able to reopen to 25 percent capacity on June 1, although Mayor Marty Walsh's office is considering a smaller number. However, David Harnik, chef and owner of The Dining Car and former president of the Boston Food Truck AllianceHe does not know if that number is enough to move the needle, saying that "25 percent of the people who return will still require a different model and social distancing."

Instead, Harnik is doing what restaurant owners have done: swing, both in concept and location.

"If we go to the kitchen and produce our full menu as we would for a May day, all that food begins to deteriorate," he said. "If it doesn't sell, it's all a waste. That's where our idea of ​​preparing beautiful meals someone could bring came about."

Customers can now order from a selection of ready-to-eat meals featuring The Dining Car's globally inspired food, such as Dominican carnitas with yellow rice, grilled chicken, or a sub of meatballs, all available to order on the truck or online with One hour of collection.

"Our entire marketing (strategy) is based on being in the right place at the right time," said Harnick. "Now, with people scattered throughout the Boston metropolitan area, how does anyone know (we are here)? How do we distinguish ourselves in the market?

To that end, Harnik said he has been looking for apartment and condo complexes where he can operate. Last week, The Dining Car was installed at Baker’s Chocolate Factory Apartments in Dorchester. Daddy’s Bonetown Burgers has also expanded its schedule to include apartment complexes, in addition to regular periods at Night Shift Brewing in Everett and outside the truck’s Malden police station, plus a popup on Monday night at Simcha in Sharon. Cambriello said they had started making and selling donuts just before the COVID-19 coup; Drunk donuts are now on their regular menu and have been a successful component in generating additional income.

Other owners decided not to resume service at this time. Moy, who took all four of Moyzilla's trucks off the streets and temporarily closed the company's port location in mid-March, said it has been difficult to "push the button,quot; and consider food delivery kits. The workforce is low after the company made the difficult decision to fire more than 20 of its employees, and its commissioner is based in Brockton, making it difficult to launch the delivery within Boston.

"I think our plan is maybe to wait until mid-June to get the truck out," said Moy. “When we start, it will only be me and my wife in the truck, testing the waters. I think food trucks as we know them, at least for the rest of this year, will not be the usual business. There will be no major lines outside the South Station on the Greenway. You are going to pre-order, order online, contactless pickup. "

When trucks go out again, they are likely to face many of the same challenges restaurants face in terms of uncomfortable customers and a lukewarm economy. But food trucks may also be better suited for faster recovery, as their outside lines already lead to social estrangement, and that contact between the client and the server is quite limited.

"Anyway, we are subject to very high standards in terms of sanitation, so it is not a big change for us," Cambriello said. "And maintaining the space between clients is not as difficult as indoors."

Cambriello hopes to bring Dad's Bonetown burgers to town in June to see if pedestrian traffic has improved. She is optimistic that despite losing her busiest month and not knowing when the biggest events could return, food trucks will be able to rely on her flexibility to resist the pandemic.

"I said it from the beginning: we are made for this, "he said.

