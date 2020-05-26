Flare-Ups Challenge Crews In Wake Of Massive Fisherman’s Wharf Warehouse Blaze – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLc9a9a2a21a9d3e8ec628c11888824fe813%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Firefighters continued to dump hundreds of gallons of water Tuesday at three hot spots amid the wreckage left by a 4-alarm hell at Fisherman & # 39; s Wharf that devastated part of Pier 45 San Francisco and dealt with a serious financial problem. blow to the local commercial crab fleet.

San Francisco fire spokesman Jonathan Baxter told reporters that the hopes were that the blazing fire would be completely extinguished by the end of the week.

"We have seen numerous occasions (of outbreaks) from Saturday at 2 o'clock until today," he said. "We are addressing three locations within the 45C footprint that continued to erupt. We are targeting the defensive, with water monitors that are out of the footprint and that are delivering water to the real source. ”

Fire investigators will not enter the massive debris field to begin searching for a cause until the fire is determined to be completely extinguished.

He said searching for the cause would be "a tedious, slow, scientific process of delaying the tons of material that have collapsed to the base of that dock,quot; to find the flash point.

The fire broke out in the hours leading up to Saturday morning, spreading rapidly into the soccer field-sized "Shed C,quot; warehouse, consuming thousands of crab, shrimp and black cod traps worth up to $ 5 million. . The fire was contained Saturday afternoon, but teams were still monitoring the massive pile of rubble on Tuesday.

Larry Collins, who heads the San Francisco Community Fishing Association, called the warehouse "the heart and soul of commercial fishing outside the Bay area."

Port of San Francisco spokesman Randy Quezada said the teams were working quickly to repair damage to two other large sheds on the dock to allow fish processing operations to resume as quickly as possible.

The arriving firefighters were immediately placed on the defensive around 4:20 a.m. Saturday when the building began to collapse. A fire truck was damaged and a firefighter sustained burns on his hands.

The extent of the damage was visibly evident in drone images taken by photographer Nathan Wilde on Monday.

Pier 45 also housed a mix of marine and maritime businesses and tourist attractions, including the Musée Mécanique, a museum dedicated to historical arcade games, and the SS Jeremiah O’Brien, a historic ship from World War II.

On Saturday, Baxter announced the efforts of the San Francisco Fire Boat 3 to save the O’Brien, a freedom ship that participated in the Allied invasion of Normandy on D-Day in 1944.

"When firefighters arrived, the flames were literally hitting Jeremiah O’Brien," he said. "They literally saved O’Brien."

"The Jeremiah O & # 39; Brien has been known as the lucky ship," said ship captain Cevan Lesieur. "She survived the North Atlantic and D-Day and that is the first reaction: it is a miracle!"

The teams were also able to prevent the fire from spreading to the USS Pampanito, which is also docked at the dock.

Port officials have connected tenants at Pier 45 with disaster relief resources through the San Francisco Office of Economic Development and the San Francisco Workforce.