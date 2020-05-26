Five injured after falling from a tree branch in San Francisco's Washington Square Park – Up News Info San Francisco

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Five injured after falling from a tree branch in San Francisco's Washington Square Park - CBS San Francisco
%MINIFYHTML9d0d647d9b67da58553bf8031bb4c9c213%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco police and fire units are on the scene after a large tree branch fell on a group of people in North Beach's Washington Square Park on Tuesday night.

%MINIFYHTML9d0d647d9b67da58553bf8031bb4c9c214%

San Francisco police confirmed that a large tree branch fell in the park and that the branches of the branch struck a group of people. The good news was that the injuries appeared to be minor, police said.

KPIX 5 reporter Andria Borba was at the scene and tweeted an image.

%MINIFYHTML9d0d647d9b67da58553bf8031bb4c9c215%

KPIX 5 will provide updated information as it becomes available.

%MINIFYHTML9d0d647d9b67da58553bf8031bb4c9c216%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here