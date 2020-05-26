Five injured after falling from a tree branch in San Francisco's Washington Square Park – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco police and fire units are on the scene after a large tree branch fell on a group of people in North Beach's Washington Square Park on Tuesday night.

San Francisco police confirmed that a large tree branch fell in the park and that the branches of the branch struck a group of people. The good news was that the injuries appeared to be minor, police said.

KPIX 5 reporter Andria Borba was at the scene and tweeted an image.

Tree down in Washington Square Park in North Beach on a hot day@KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/d3miL8bqEj – Andria Borba (@AndriaKPIX) May 27, 2020

KPIX 5 will provide updated information as it becomes available.