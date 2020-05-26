Finally we have another update on the well-being of Betty White in quarantine: she is "very good,quot;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
12
In early March, the world was struck headfirst when the first high-profile famous person contracted Coronavirus.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

It was then that we all realized collectively that Betty White was in danger.

Robyn Beck / Getty Images

PROTECT BETTY WHITE AT ALL COSTS.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

But we haven't heard about Betty's well-being in a long time.

Has anyone checked it?

She is 98!

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Betty is "very well," said her representative.

Toby Canham / Getty Images

"Betty has a beautiful backyard with a number of wild animals visiting. Two ducks always come to say hello. They go to the glass door and look inside," he continued.

Jewel Samad / Getty Images

He owns literally thousands of crossword puzzle books and is constantly doing them to make his mind jump. This is really serious with her, "he said.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

"The animal community is taking care of it."

Surasak Suwanmake / Getty Images

"The virus is afraid of Betty!"

So there you have it: Betty White is being watched by the animal kingdom, doing thousands of crossword puzzles, hanging out with ducks and keeping herself safe. Thank God.

