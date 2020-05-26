Finally we have another update on the well-being of Betty White in quarantine: she is "very good,quot;

"The virus is afraid of Betty!"
In early March, the world was struck headfirst when the first high-profile famous person contracted Coronavirus.
It was then that we all realized collectively that Betty White was in danger.
PROTECT BETTY WHITE AT ALL COSTS.
But we haven't heard about Betty's well-being in a long time.
Has anyone checked it?
She is 98!
Betty is "very well," said her representative.
"Betty has a beautiful backyard with a number of wild animals visiting. Two ducks always come to say hello. They go to the glass door and look inside," he continued.
He owns literally thousands of crossword puzzle books and is constantly doing them to make his mind jump. This is really serious with her, "he said.
"The animal community is taking care of it."
"The virus is afraid of Betty!"
So there you have it: Betty White is being watched by the animal kingdom, doing thousands of crossword puzzles, hanging out with ducks and keeping herself safe. Thank God.
