Legendary gossip columnist Cindy Adams offered a brief scare about a longtime New York City institution, with a column header: "Copacabana is gone after 80 years".

The Brazilian-themed nightlife spot (famous for serving Chinese food, somewhat inexplicably) is arguably the most famous cosmopolitan club in the world, having seen a myriad of celebrities in its existence for nearly a century. “The Cup changed location four times. His last incarnation at West 47th was fired. Gone. Closed. Finite Turn off the lights. Will a fifth version open someday? Who knows? Will the Statue of Liberty ever wear jeans? Adams wrote.

However, a Copacabana representative tells Up News Info that the club has only temporarily closed due to covid-19. But this provides a good opportunity for a quick trip through the club's glamorous history. The place attracted Sinatra in the 1950s, Warhol in the 1960s, and rock stars in the 1970s; is the subject of the barry manilow worm song. Here are Carmen Miranda and Groucho Marx posing in Copacabana to promote the 1947 film of the same name, set in the club.

Carmen Miranda, Groucho Marx "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/haxmrfpl6adt9yj019mm.png 80w, https: //i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/haxmrfpl6adt9yj019mm.png 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload /c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/haxmrfpl6adt9yj019mm.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800/haxmrf , https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/haxmrfpl6adt9yj019mm.png 1600w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" haxmrfpl6adt9yj19 data-format = "png" data-alt = "Carmen Miranda, Groucho Marx" data-anim-src = "http://theattic.Up News Info.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Carmen Miranda, Groucho Marx
At Andy Warhol's pre-opening party in Copacabana in 1976, Mick Jagger and drag queen Divine from The Rolling Stones crossed paths.

%MINIFYHTML7e2170965d792215b7fa7e0c571dd9d213%
Here's Sam Cooke performing at the club in 1964.

On the right, Andy Warhol looks relaxed at the Cup in 1976. On the right, it's 1977, and a crowd dances in lingerie with face paint.

And finally, in 1978, an unlikely sight: a young Brooke Shields and Debbie Harry from Blondie are photographed together.

