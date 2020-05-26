FBI joins investigation after man dies in Minneapolis after video shows police officer with knee to neck

The FBI joined the investigation in an incident that took place in Minneapolis on Monday. In a viral video, he shows an officer straining his knee to the neck over a black man who is handcuffed and nailed to the ground.

In the video, the man could be clearly heard begging the officer to drop his neck because he was unable to breathe. As he begged the officer, he went on to say, “Please! I can't breathe, "as the officer continued to keep his knee on the man's neck.

Spectators approached the scene and told the officer to get off the man. As spectators continued to tell the officer to get off, one person pointed out that the man's nose started bleeding. The man stopped moving and seemed not to respond when the ambulance arrived at the scene and placed him on the stretcher to take him away.

According to CBS NewsThe man was later announced deceased after the incident.

Minneapolis police then released a statement alleging that officers responded to a "counterfeiting in progress,quot; report.

The statement went on to state: “Officers were informed that the suspect was sitting on top of a blue car and appeared to be under the influence. Two officers arrived and located the suspect, a man believed to be in his 40s, in his car. He was ordered to get out of his car. After he came out, he physically resisted the officers. Officers were able to handcuff the suspect and noted that he appeared to be suffering from medical problems. Officers called an ambulance.

Police continued to note that no weapons were used during the incident and the body cameras were used and activated during that time.

The officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave.

The video, which was captured by Facebook user Darnella Frazier, was captioned: “He was killed right in front of cup food in the south on 38th and Chicago! No kind of sympathy POL # POLICEBRUTALITY ".

Review the disturbing video below:

