Famous conspiracy theorist Donald Trump can't stop accusing Joe Scarborough of murder

Image: Associated Press Image: Associated Press

Donald trump love conspiracy theories, which he wields as a weapon to attack his opponents and deflect blame, all while conveniently mobilizing his followers by transforming the annoying unfortunate realities of the world in a way that his narcissistic mind can understand.

Take Trump's weeks-long campaign to cast unfounded suspicions on MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, which started in earnest on May 4. In a tweet, the conspiracy theorist currently in the White House suggested that Scarborough had murdered someone, which, if need be said, did not happen.

Trump was referring to the 2001 death of Lori Kaye Klausutis, 28 years old., who at the time was working for then Representative Scarborough in Florida and was found dead in his Fort Walton Beach office one morning. There is no "unsolved case": Klausutis had an undiagnosed heart condition, had passed out while in the office, and then died after hitting his head on a desk. Both the medical examiner and the local police concluded that it was a tragic accident, an incredibly sad loss that his family is still in mourning.

%MINIFYHTMLf1d76c6ae7bb25e7dc79b3a9580efdd415%

But when have annoying things like reality deterred Trump, and when have he worried about the consequences of exploiting someone's family pain? His paranoid mind, which often casts detractors as supreme villains, has now turned to Scarborough, who has been highly critical of Trump's horribly incompetent and callous handling of the covid-19 pandemic. Did he run away with the murder? Some people think so, "Trump wrote the 12th of May. And last weekend, like him played golf and participated in a lot of misogyny While the rest of us marked the incomprehensible loss of nearly 100,000 people in our country to covid-19, Trump found time to cheep repeatedly about Scarborough and Klausutis. Tuesday morning he continued calling for Scarborough to be investigated. "So many unanswered and obvious questions, but I won't mention them now!" he wrote, adding: "Will the police finally do it?" Tellingly, Trump has never mentioned Klausutis' name in his attacks, seeing her not as a person but simply as an accessory.

Last day to get a 30% discount on anything at FARM Rio

His parents, according to the Washington Post, wary of speaking out against Trump, fearing retaliation and more abuse online. But Klausutis' widower, Timothy, replied: writing a letter Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey asking the company to remove Trump's tweets about his wife. "His passing is the most painful thing I have had to deal with in my 52 years and he continues to haunt his parents and sister," he wrote, adding, "I ask that you intervene in this case because the President of the United States has taken something that does not belong to him, the memory of my dead wife, and he has perverted it to obtain political benefits ”.

If this is a political distraction, intended to divert our attention from the very real deaths that have occurred due to Trump's incompetence and inaction, then it is also a patently cruel manipulation of the personal tragedy of a very real family. The real victims here are the Klausutis family, forced against their will to be part of a smear job and show powered by the most powerful man in the world. But now we know too painfully that Trump has never cared about other people's pain, only about his own perceived complaints.