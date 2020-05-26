Fallen service members, coronavirus victims honored at candlelight vigil – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML000c346a86a7b2f0826ae262521d004b14% %MINIFYHTML000c346a86a7b2f0826ae262521d004b14%

– Memorial Day commemorations fell out of hand with the community dealing with the realities of the ongoing pandemic.

A candlelight vigil was held Monday night outside the Los Angeles City Hall to honor fallen service members and victims of the coronavirus.

"I don't think severity has been established. I know it has not yet been established for me," said registered nurse Jeanna Harris.

About 100,000 people in the United States have died from the coronavirus.

In California, officials have confirmed 3,795 deaths in the state.

On this Memorial Day, the number of American lives taken by the coronavirus so far is more than the death toll of American service members in the combined Korean and Vietnam Wars.