Coronavirus face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) cannot destroy the new pathogen on contact, but researchers are looking for ways to neutralize its infectivity.

Researchers who have used electric fields to create electropharmaceutical bandages that can prevent infections during wound treatment believe that the same technique could be used against the new coronavirus.

The researchers were able to demonstrate the efficacy of such tissues against a known coronavirus in a laboratory, suggesting that future EPP products could benefit from the technology.

The CDC says it is less likely to pick up the new coronavirus from surfaces, but there is plenty of evidence showing that the life-threatening pathogen easily travels through the air and can adhere to surfaces for hours or days. We have seen many scary videos that show how easily the virus spreads from human to human, showing just how vital social estrangement is. The same clips indicate that the use of PPE, as face masks, is key during the pandemic. But you should wear the mask correctly and avoid touching it. The virus can also survive for days on the outside and inside of face masks. You should avoid touching your face while you are outdoors.

Scientists are already studying technologies that could help them apply an outer layer to face masks that would kill the coronavirus on contact. Now some researchers think they could apply an electric current to the outside of a face mask to destroy the virus's ability to infect cells.

Pharmaceutical products are a novel form of medical device, a combination of the words "electrostatic,quot; and "pharmaceutical products,quot; Forbes This technology is already being used to heal wounds. A polyester product made by Vomaris has small metallic dots made of printed zinc and silver. The alternate pattern produces microcell batteries, which generate an electric field when exposed to moisture. This electric field contraption can help heal wounds by preventing infection. The following video shows the electrically powered bandage in action:

Chandan Sen of the Indiana Center for Medicine and Regenerative Engineering previously worked on this type of technology and is currently pioneering a similar idea for the new coronavirus. Sen and his team wrote a document explaining how EPP made from electropharmaceutical fabric could kill the new coronavirus on contact.

The team used a polyester fabric without the microcell batteries on the surface as a control, and then exposed both surfaces to a water solution containing cells with a different respiratory coronavirus at room temperature. The test did not include the actual SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

They found that a single minute of contact was sufficient to significantly reduce the electrokinetic property of the viral particles. Viruses depend on electrostatic forces to bind to cells. So these electro pharmaceutical materials use electric fields against the particles. The researchers monitored the recovered cells and noted that they were as healthy as the uninfected cells. The virus had lost its ability to infect cells after exposure to the electric field. Alternatively, the cells in the control tissue were infected.

Further study of the electrochemical materials could lead to new EPP technologies that could be effective against the new coronavirus and other pathogens. If face masks from the near future can kill viruses and bacteria on contact or not, remember to keep your hands away from your face and wear a mask.

