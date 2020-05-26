Explaining Kyle Busch's reward in NASCAR Truck Series: Can Chase Elliott beat him?

%MINIFYHTML2436819d268f6c83bc57f0f961aca4d513%

Imagine being so good at something that someone will pay $ 50,000 to see you fail. Kyle Busch can explain how he feels.

%MINIFYHTML2436819d268f6c83bc57f0f961aca4d514% %MINIFYHTML2436819d268f6c83bc57f0f961aca4d514%

Busch won his 57th NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race in February, a smooth victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It also meant that Busch had won each of the last seven Truck Series races he had participated in while competing full-time in the Cup Series. Kevin Harvick, among others, was ready to see Busch compete in the Truck Series against tougher competition.

On February 22, Harvick announced that he would hold out. a reward of $ 50,000 for any full-time Cup Series driver competing in a Truck Series race and finishing ahead of Busch. Soon after, Gander RV & Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis announced that he would match Harvick's reward totaling $ 100,000 to anyone who could beat Busch. If no one could, the money would go to the Bundle of Joy Fund, the organization founded by Kyle and Samantha Busch.

MORE: Updated NASCAR 2020 Calendar

Kyle Busch's 2020 calendar originally featured four opportunities for a Cup driver to enter and beat a Truck race, as NASCAR rules limit the number of Xfinity Series Cup races and pickup trucks on time full that they can enter. (Busch won all five truck races he participated in last season.) But the coronavirus pandemic shut down live sports in March and halted everything to do with racing and reward.

So, the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on Tuesday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway marks not just the return of the NASCAR Truck Series. It is also the first opportunity for a Cup driver to beat Busch in a truck race as Chase Elliott will compete in the No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet. John Hunter Nemechek and Brennan Poole are a couple more Cup regulars on the Truck Series field on Tuesday night.

Busch, who was not originally scheduled to run a Truck Series race in Charlotte, will drive his No. 51 Toyota Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota.

And yes, this is the perfect time considering what happened six days ago, when Busch accidentally trashed Elliott in the closing laps of a Cup race at Darlington to ruin the latter's chances of winning.

Below is a review of Busch's rewards rules, which are being modified given the circumstances of COVID-19.

%MINIFYHTML2436819d268f6c83bc57f0f961aca4d515%

Kyle Busch Reward Rules

Must finish ahead of Busch in truck race (no need to win)

Must be a full-time Cup Series driver

Busch can't shipwreck

If someone defeats Busch, the reward ends

Kevin Harvick's thoughts on the drivers talking about Kyle Busch's reward for the Truck Series, talking to Larson about the tweet that caused it all and whether he should have required the driver to win and not just end up ahead of Busch : pic.twitter.com/FpQakVUorx – Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 29, 2020

Harvick announced Tuesday that his reward was still in place, but the money will not go to the driver who beats Busch. Instead, it will be donated to a coronavirus relief charity of the driver's choice. Lemonis will handle your reward in the same way.

It's unclear whether the offer from Halmar International, which put a separate $ 50,000 reward on Busch for any full-time truck series driver who hits it, is still on the table.

This has my full support and is much more important at the moment. I'm excited to get there and run, our @iRacing truck turned out great 👍🏼 https://t.co/nsLRlUuiRQ – Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) May 26, 2020

Busch will start the race on Tuesday the 16th and Elliott will start on the 26th. Elliott has not competed in a Truck Series race since 2017, but earned a victory in one (Martinsville) of the two Truck Series races in which he participated. this year. Elliott has two Truck Series wins in 12 starts, and the other at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in 2013.

Busch, who will start the Truck Series race on Tuesday night less than 24 hours after winning the Xfinity Series race on Monday night, has eight wins in 13 Truck Series starts in Charlotte.

Tuesday night's race is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET at FS1.