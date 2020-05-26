Experts say the risk of getting COVID-19 in an outdoor pool is low – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLe659ccfcb138e3a790278cbc448b9ab113%

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As temperatures in Los Angeles rise, people look for ways to cool down.

Although community pools throughout the county remain closed under state orders, experts, including the Los Angeles County director of public health, say that if done correctly, the risk of getting COVID-19 in an outdoor pool is low.

"Swimming in a pool is definitely safe," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health. "We have had evidence from the CDC that being in a pool is a safe activity."

Other health experts agreed with Ferrer, saying that swimming is a safe activity.

“The pools are really very safe. The chlorine in swimming pools will deactivate the virus and the salt water and the oceans are not good environments for the virus to grow, "said Dr. Michael Hochman, director of the USC Gher Family Center.

Hochman said that even in a pool, you must keep a certain distance, but as a parent, he said he also recognizes how difficult it is to keep children apart in a pool.

"Of course, when they are in close interaction with each other, there is a risk of spread," he said. "But I also think it is important to realize that you don't have to panic if there is a short period when you are close to each other." The virus really seems to need prolonged exposure: five to 10, 15 minutes or more when it is closer to a six-foot range so it has a high probability of spreading there. "

Some community pool managers throughout Los Angeles County said they are waiting for instructions from the health department before opening.

Pasadena's public health care department released its own guidelines recommending managers.

Create a disinfection plan.

Low occupancy of the pool.

Space the furniture.

Post signs reminding people to swim only with household members

Wash hands frequently.

Bring hand sanitizer.

Experts agree that being outdoors reduces risk, but the big question is whether heat inactivates the virus. Hochman and other experts say there is still no indication that this is the case.

Hochman also recommends that swimmers continue to wear face covers when swimmers are out of the pool.